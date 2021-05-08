Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Enquiry made for Juventus superstar, Neymar decides future and more - 8 May 2021

Barcelona locked horns with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday in a game that had the potential to define their season. The Catalans came into the game sitting in third place in the table, two points behind Diego Simeone’s side, with four games left to play.

However, Barcelona could only manage a 0-0 draw at home, dropping to the second spot in the table. The Catalans will now have to win their remaining three games to have any chance of getting their hands on the coveted La Liga trophy. They will also hope that Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid falter before the end of the season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Barcelona news on 4 May 2021.

Barcelona enquire about Juventus superstar

Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona have enquired about Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt, according to AS via Tuttosport. The Dutchman made the move to Turin in the summer of 2019 despite interest from the Catalans and has settled in well in the Serie A.

The Bianconeri consider him to be the future of the club’s defense, with veteran defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci nearing the twilight of their careers.

Barcelona have a cordial relationship with Juventus and enquired about de Ligt's availability during the discussions about the Super League. However, the Serie A giants have let Blaugrana know that the Dutchman will not be sold, which effectively ends their pursuit of the player.

Neymar takes a decision on his future amid Barcelona interest

Neymar

The rumor mill is ripe with reports of Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona this summer. However, the Brazilian has effectively put those talks to bed by signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The 29-year-old was already in the final 18 months of his current contract and his previous deal was set to expire in 2022.

With Neymar getting a new contract and Suarez returning to Barcelona to face Messi, now is a great time to remember how dominant the MSN trident was #BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/VmuinhJPuD — FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) May 8, 2021

That has led to speculation that Neymar could make a sensational return to his old hunting ground. However, the Brazilian has put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him with the Ligue 1 giants until the summer of 2025.

Barcelona legend wants the club to sign Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes Sergio Aguero would be a great signing for his former side. Speaking to Betfair, the Brazilian also pointed out that the Argentinean being available on a free transfer will help the Catalans.

“Rumors tell me that Barcelona are negotiating with Sergio Aguero to sign him when he leaves Man City at the end of the season,” said Rivaldo “He's been magnificent at City and, at 32, I'm sure he will be ready to compete at Barcelona."

"He still has a lot of football to play and would be a great signing for Barcelona, especially coming for free at a moment when our club is having some issues for financial reasons,” added Rivaldo.