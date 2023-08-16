Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: European duo eyeing Gavi; Blaugrana battling Arsenal for Joao Cancelo, and more - August 16, 2023

Barcelona remain in the market for reinforcements as they look to sustain their recent rise under Xavi. The Spanish manager won La Liga last season and will have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this year.

Meanwhile, two European clubs are interested in midfield sensation Gavi. Elsewhere, the Blaugrnaa are locked in a battle with Arsenal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 16, 2023:

European duo eyeing Gavi

Gavi has admirers across Europe.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Gavi, according to Sport. The 18-year-old’s future at Barcelona is reportedly up in the air following the arrival of Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan this summer. Recent reports have said that Xavi doesn’t consider Gavi as part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Romeu and Gundogan are reportedly all ahead of the teenager in the pecking order at the Camp Nou. As such, it's believed that the Blaugrana could be open to the player’s departure this summer. Both the Blues and the Parisians have had their eyes on the Spaniard for a while and could have a golden opportunity to get their man now.

The two European superpowers had contacted the La Liga giants earlier this summer to enquire about Gavi. However, their advances were turned down, with Barcelona informing the clubs that the player was not for sale.

However, the situation has changed since, and an offer could be considered now. However, the 18-year-old wants to stay at the Camp Nou and has no interest in leaving the club.

Barcelona battling Arsenal for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in a battle with Arsenal for the signature of Joao Cancelo, according to Sport.

The Portuguese full-back is set to leave Manchester City this summer after falling down the pecking order under manager Pep Guardiola. The Blaugrana are hot on his heels and are already working to chalk out a deal with the Cityzens.

However, the Gunners have entered the fray in recent days, following the recent injury to new signing Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender arrived at the Emirates from Ajax this summer but injured his knee during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest.

The north London side are keen to rope in a replacement before the end of the summer and have their sights on Cancelo. However, Barcelona remain confident of winning the race for the 29-year-old, having reached an agreement with the player.

Spanish duo refusing to leave Camp Nou

Sergino Dest remains linked with a move away form the Camp Nou.

Sergino Dest and Ansu Fati are reluctant to leave the Camp Nou this summer, according to Sport.

Barcelona are clearing the deadwood from the squad this summer as they look to raise funds. Fati and Dest have both been deemed surplus to requirements. and the club are working to move them on.

However, their efforts have hit a snag, as neither player is willing to end the association with the club right now. Xavi doesn’t have them in his plans for the upcoming season, and they're likely to struggle for chances. However, Fati and Dest want to stay with the La Liga giants and fight for their place in the team.