Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Fenerbahce eyeing Robert Lewandowski; Mason Greenwood wants to join Blaugrana, and more - June 2, 2024

Barcelona finished second in La Liga this season and have parted ways with boss Xavi. They have roped in Hansi Flick as his replacement, and the German manager is working on plans for the summer.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce have set their sights on Barca striker Robert Lewandowski. Elsewhere, on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood would prefer to move to the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 2, 2024:

Fenerbahce eyeing Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Fenerbahce are keen to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to SPORT.

Trending

The Turkish side are all set to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager, with an official announcement expected soon. The Portuguese is already planning for the summer and has asked the club to sign Lewandowski.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has given his green signal to the move, but the club are aware that prising the Pole away from Barcelona won't be easy. The 35-year-old is under contract till 2026 and wants to stay at the Camp Nou. He's all set to be reunited with former Bayern manager Hansi Flick, and the German will hate to let him go.

Lewandowski endured a difficult 2023-24 season but still managed 26 goals and nine assists in 49 games across competitions. The veteran striker previously expressed a desire to win more silverware with the Spanish giants. The Pole has been linked with an exit form the Barcelona, thanks to his exorbitant wages.

However, Flick apparently wants the player to stay and is confident that he can get Lewandowski firing on all cylinders next season.

Mason Greenwood wants to join Barcelona

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood wants to join Barcelona this summer, according to The Sun. The English forward spent the 2023-24 season on loan to Getafe and was quite impressive. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and set up six in 36 games across competitions.

Despite his efforts, the player is unlikely to be reintegrated into Manchester United's squad due to off-field issues. With the Englishman's contract expiring next summer, the Red Devils are looking to move him on this year. The report adds that Juventus are the favourites to lap him up this summer.

However, Greenwood wants to join the Blaugrana instead. The Englishman's ability to play across the frontline could make him a tremendous signing for the Spanish giants. However, Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and may not be able to afford Greenwood this summer.

Joshua Kimmich updates on his future

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has insisted that a decision on his future will be made after Euro 2024. The German midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer but hasn't signed a new deal yet. His situation has alerted clubs across the continent.

The Blaugrana have had their eyes on Kimmich for a while. The club are yet to sign a proper replacement for Sergio Busquets, and the German is ideal for the job. However, there's likely to be intense competition for the 29-year-old, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City reportedly in the race as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Kimmich insisted that he remains calm about the entire situation.

“That‘s not just up to me, but also on the club. The situation isn’t uncertain for me. I still have a year left on my contract. My focus is on the Euros. After that, I’m sure there will be a discussion. Bayern is my first point of contact,” said Kimmich.

Kimmich appeared 43 times across competitions in the 2023-24 season, registering two goals and 10 assists.