Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick admires Bayern Munich ace, Sevilla want Ansu Fati, and more - May 27, 2024

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, May 26, in La Liga. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez helped their team finish the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, incoming Catalans manager Hansi Flick reportedly admires Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Sevilla are keen to sign Ansu Fati this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 27, 2024.

Hansi Flick admires Joshua Kimmich, says Fabrizio Romano

Hansi Flick

Incoming Barcelona manager Hansi Flick appreciates Joshua Kimmich, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German manager is all set to replace Xavi at Camp Nou this summer, although an official confirmation is awaited. Kimmich is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who want him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The legendary Spaniard left in the summer of 2023 and the club roped in Oriol Romeu to fill his shoes. However, the former Girona player hasn't lived up to the task. Kimmich is tailor-made for the job and his contract with Bayern Munich expires next year. The 29-year-old is yet to sign a new deal and could be available for a reduced fee this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Flick and Catalans sporting director Deco are yet to discuss the targets for the summer.

“With Hansi Flick appointed Barcelona manager we’re seeing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich linked with Barca. However, Deco and Flick haven’t discussed targets yet. It will be in the next weeks. Kimmich for sure is appreciated by Flick, he knows him well, but before discussing targets Barca need to fully understand about their Financial Fair Play situation for this summer,” wrote Romano.

Kimmich has appeared 390 times for the Bundesliga giants to date, registering 42 goals and 104 assists.

Sevilla want Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati's future remains uncertain

Sevilla are planning to sign Ansu Fati this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward was once dubbed the heir to Lionel Messi but has failed to live up to expectations. He spent the season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, registering four goals and one assist from 27 outings across competitions. The 21-year-old is all set to return to Camp Nou but is unlikely to stay.

Sevilla are offering him a chance to get his career back on track. Incoming manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta is well aware of Fati's qualities, having worked with the youngster during his time with Barca Atletic. He now wants the 21-year-old to join him at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium this summer. The Catalans would prefer to offload him permanently, but are likely to be open to a temporary deal as well.

Barcelona turned down chance to sign Toni Kroos, says journalist

Toni Kroos

Barcelona opted against a move for Toni Kroos in 2014, according to journalist Ramon Besa. The veteran midfielder is one of the legends of the game and recently announced that he will retire after Euro 2024. Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 and the rest, as they say, is history. However, things could have been very different as he could have moved to Camp Nou instead.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Besa added that Pep Guardiola advised the Catalans to sign Kroos, but the club decided otherwise.

"I remember the case of Kroos very well because I asked Guardiola about him when he left Bayern and he presented himself as an alternative that could be signed by Barcelona or Madrid. The player had the idea of leaving Bayern and wasn’t sure whether to go to Madrid or Barca. Barcelona didn’t know how to bid, they thought they had alternative players.," said Besa.

He continued:

"There was even talk of [Sergi] Samper as an alternative midfielder. They rejected Kroos. Guardiola warned that he was a very interesting player and for whatever reason he opted for Madrid. Barca didn’t know how to want him or offer him what he wanted. He has triumphed at Madrid in an extraordinary way.”

Kroos has been a key component in Los Blancos' success in the past decade.