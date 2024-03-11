Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick not in talks with Blaugrana; club confident of Joao Cancelo stay, and more - March 11, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg with Napoli at home on Tuesday, March 12. The reigning La Liga champions drew the first leg 1-1 in Naples three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick’s camp have denied talks with the Blaugrana regarding the Camp Nou job. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are confident of keeping on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 11, 2024:

Hansi Flick not in talks with Barcelona

Hansi Flick has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick is not in talks to take over at Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are looking for a new manager this year, with Xavi set to leave at the end of the season. The club are eyeing multiple candidates, including Flick. The former Bayern Munich manager is looking for his next assignment, and recent reports have suggested that he's already in talks with the La Liga champions.

However, the German’s camp has denied those rumours. Flick also has admirers at the Allianz Arena, with the Bavarians looking for a new manager as well. Thomas Tuchel will end his stay with the Bundesliga champions this summer, and, interestingly, has been linked with the Camp Nou job as well.

Barcelona also have their eyes on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi for the job.

Blaugrana confident of Joao Cancelo stay

Joao Cancelo has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are confident of making Joao Cancelo’s stay at Camp Nou permanent, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Portuguese right-back arrived from Manchester City in the summer on a season-long loan. Cancelo has been a hit, bagging three goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions.

His efforts have convinced the Blaugrana to consider a permanent deal, but the club’s poor financial situation is playing spoilsport. The 29-year-old is under contract with City till 2027, so the Premier League champions are likely to demand a decent fee to let him go. However, the Spanish giants remain hopeful of getting a deal done for €25-30 million.

Barcelona are counting on the player’s desire to stay at the club to help a deal cross the line. Cancelo is no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad, which could also work in the Blaugrana's favour.

Robert Lewandowski heaps praise on Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez

Pau Cubarsi has been a revelation this season.

Robert Lewandowski has spoken highly of Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez. The two youngsters have gone from strength to strength with Barcelona this season and look like future superstars. Cubarsi has shown maturity beyond his years at the back, while Lopez has been impressive in the middle of the park.

The Blaugrana are in midst of a squad transition, with their financial situation crippling them in the market. As such, they have heavily relied on academy talents to help them out, and the youngsters haven’t disappointed.

Still only 17, Cubarsi has registered 11 appearances for the La Liga champions this season. The 20-year-old Lopez, meanwhile, has four goals and one assist in 29 outings across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Speaking to TVP Sport, though, Lewandowski warned that both players have to deal with the pressures of top-flight football for the next decade.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a centre-back pass the ball in triangles so calmly like Cubarsí, especially at his age. And he’s a great guy too. Fermín is a kid who likes to work, and he can progress a lot,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“The youngsters should be ready to react if things get worse. It’s a new generation. Now you have Instagram, with all the social media, it’s difficult.

"They can’t escape it. That’s their challenge, to take 10 or 12 years of the very top-flight football mentally.”

Cubarsi has already turned heads at clubs in Europe, so the La Liga giants are apparently planning to tie him down to an improved deal.