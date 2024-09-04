Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ilkay Gundogan departure explained, Catalans sign Ghanaian ace, and more - September 4, 2024

Barcelona have been outstanding under Hansi Flick this season, winning all four of their games so far. The Catalans next face Girona in La Liga on September 15.

Meanwhile, club president Joan Laporta has explained why Ilkay Gundogan was allowed to leave Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants secured the services of a Ghanaian forward on Deadline Day.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 4, 2024.

Ilkay Gundogan's departure explained by Barcelona president

Barcelona allowed Ilkay Gundogan to leave due to sporting reasons, according to Joan Laporta. The German midfielder arrived at Camp Nou last summer as a free agent and enjoyed an impressive campaign.

Gundogan registered five goals and 14 assists from 51 games across competitions. However, the La Liga giants opted to part ways with the 33-year-old this summer, and the player returned to Manchester City for free.

It was initially reported that the Catalans allowed the German to leave to free up his exorbitant wages from their salary structure. Barcelona remain in financial distress and the player has already said his departure would help the club in the matter.

However, speaking to the press, Laporta insisted that Gundogan was allowed to leave due to the arrival of Dani Olmo.

"Ilkay Gundogan is an excellent player and a great person. The year we have been with him has been fantastic. After a meeting with Flick and assessing the situation of the squad, he decided he wanted to leave. It is a sporting decision, exclusively,” Laporta said (as cited by Barca Universal).

He continued:

“With the incorporation of Dani Olmo, he was a player who played a similar role to Gündo. It was a sporting decision by the player and the club. I’ve heard that it’s an economic decision, but no.”

Gundogan has already played two games for City this season, although both appearances have been from the bench.

Catalans sign Ghanaian ace

Barcelona secured the services of Abdul Aziz Issah from Dreams FC on Deadline Day, as confirmed by the Ghanaian club. The 18-year-old winger has earned rave reviews for his performances in recent times.

Last season, Issah registered 11 goals and set up three more in 36 games across competitions for the Ghanaian club, demonstrating his prowess in the final third. The Catalans were convinced by his efforts and moved quickly to complete a deal.

The La Liga giants have already signed young Ghanaian left-back David Oduro this summer, and Issah becomes the second player from the country to join them this year. He is likely to be drafted into the youth side at the moment.

Barcelona pleased with Hansi Flick, says president

Joan Laporta has insisted that Barcelona are extremely pleased with Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge at Camp Nou this summer but endured a difficult time.

The Catalans were linked with a plethora of top names but could only add Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig to their roster. However, Flick has shown faith in the club's academy and has managed to get the Spanish giants firing on all cylinders.

Barcelona have displayed free-flowing, attacking football in the new season, winning all four games. They have scored 13 and conceded just three so far, and have responded well to Flick's tactics.

Speaking to the press, Laporta showered praise on Flick. He said (as cited by Barca Universal):

"We are very happy with Hansi Flick, he has a winning mentality, and we are very happy and proud of the squad we have now. Now we see that La Masia is the core of our project."

He continued:

"We are laying the foundations to meet the objectives that are met. He doesn’t look for excuses and makes do with what he has. He is a demanding man, he also asks Deco for many things, but we don’t have anything fixed in terms of titles. We will work to achieve it.”

Barcelona were eager to sign Nico Williams this summer, but the 22-year-old opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

