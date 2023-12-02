Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ilkay Gundogan happy at Camp Nou; Xavi wanted Alvaro Morata, and more - December 2, 2023

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid at home on Sunday (December 3) in La Liga. Xavi’s men are in fourth place in the league, behind third-placed Atletico on goal difference.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he's happy at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Xavi has admitted that he wanted to sign Atletico striker Alvaro Morata.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 2, 2023:

Ilkay Gundogan happy at Camp Nou

Ilkay Gundogan has reiterated that he's happy at Barcelona. The German midfielder joined the club this summer on a Bosman move at the end of his contract with Manchester City. The 33-year-old has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou, amassing one goal and five assists in 19 outings.

He has recently been linked with a move to Galatasaray, according to reports arising out of Turkey. His agent, though, has denied those rumours, and the player has poured cold water on any speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Gundogan said that he's still adapting to his new environment but added that he's settled with Barcelona.

“I have found a home, with the family we feel happy and, on a sporting level, I am playing all the games. I need to get used to it. There is a lot of noise around. Everything is analysed a lot.

"I need time to adapt, to a new country, a new culture, a new city, new people, and a new way of playing football, but I’m very happy,” said Gundogan.

The German midfielder also spoke about his understanding with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri at the club.

“I felt very comfortable playing alongside them. They arrived after injuries, and, now, they are fine. We are going to improve with the games. We also play against very good rivals.

"You can’t dominate the entire game. There are moments when you have to fight. We can play better and be better, although I feel very comfortable next to teammates incredible,” said Gundogan.

Gundogan’s contract with the La Liga champions runs till 2025.

Xavi wanted Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata (left) has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has revealed that he spoke to Alvaro Morata regarding a move to the Camp Nou.

The 31-year-old has been in a good run of form with Atletico Madrid this season, registering 12 goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions. However, he could have been playing for Barcelona had things gone according to plan.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Xavi was full of praise for his compatriot.

“I spoke directly with him, and the possibility of him coming to Barcelona was on the table. He is a very generous player, who sacrifices a lot, and I personally like him a lot. Tomorrow, we will have two very strong forwards in front of us,” said Xavi.

The Blaugrana are likely to be in the market for a new No. 9 soon, with Robert Lewandowski being in the fag end of his career. However, Morata might no longer be a target for the club.

Atletico Madrid planning talks with Barcelona regarding Joao Felix

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Atletico Madrid are planning to hold talks with Barcelona regarding a possible permanent deal for Joao Felix, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou this summer on a season-long loan and has done well. Felix has scored four goals and set up three in 16 games across competitions, prompting talks of a permanent stay.

Los Rojiblancos want to sort the matter at the earliest and are hoping to begin discussion with the Blaugrana soon. However, the Spanish champions are in no hurry to come to a decision regarding the 24-year-old.

Barcelona would ideally like Felix to stay at the Camp Nou beyond his loan deal, but only if it suits their finances. The club are hoping to improve their financial condition by the end of the campaign and would prefer to take a decision regarding Felix in the summer.