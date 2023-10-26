Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Julian Alvarez to cost £80 million; Blaugrana eyeing Presnel Kimpembe, and more - October 26, 2023

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez got on the scoresheet to continue the team's stellar start to the season.

Meanwhil, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is likely to cost £80 million. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Presnel Kimpembe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 26, 2023:

Julian Alvarez to cost £80 million

Julian Alvarez has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Julian Alvarez is likely to cost £80 million next year, according to Football Insider. The Argentinean forward became a household name after helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has been equally essential for Manchester City recently, prompting interest from clubs across Europe. Barcelona have the player on their wishlist as they lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is at the fag end of his career, so the La Liga champions want Alvarez to take his place in the team. The 23-year-old has been in explosive form this season, registering seven goals and five assists in 15 games across competitions.

Prising him away from the Etihad is likely to be a costly affair, though, with Real Madrid also hot on the heels of the Argentinean.

Barcelona eyeing Presnel Kimpembe

Barcelona are interested in Presnel Kimpembe, according to Todo Fichajes. The La Liga giants are hunting for a new defender amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of Andreas Christiansen and Jules Kounde. Both defenders arrived at the Camp Nou last summer but are already linked with a departure in 2024.

The La Liga giants have identified Kimpembe as a target to address the situation. The French defender is out with an injury, and his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in less than 12 months.

The Ligue 1 champions are yet to offer the player a new deal, and he could be allowed to leave next summer. Barcelona are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move.

Chelsea not in talks to sign Gavi

Gavi has been linked with the Blues recently.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Gavi, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Barcelona recently, and is among Xavi's most trusted men. However, recent reports have said that the Blaugrana could be forced to offload the player next year to address their financial woes.

Stamford Bridge has been mentioned as a possible destination for Gavi. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims, adding that the player remains vital to the La Liga champions' plans.

"There have been some reports in Spain stating that Barcelona’s financial struggles mean they could soon be under pressure to sell a big name, with Gavi or Pedri named as likely candidates.

"This has also led to speculation about Chelsea in particular being keen to sign Gavi, who could command a fee of around €100m," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"However, it’s important to say that at the moment I’m not aware of that at all. From what I’m told, no decision will be made now on summer plans, it will depend on many things but Barca are currently not desperate to sell players.

"Also, Gavi and Pedri are considered a key part of the Barca project. Sorry to disappoint you Chelsea fans, but I don’t think there’s much to this story.”

The 19-year-old has two goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions this season for Barcelona.