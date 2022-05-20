Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Juventus enter race for Napoli defender; Ousmane Dembele could stay at Camp Nou, and more - 19 May 2022

Barcelona will look to end their season on a positive note when they face Villarreal at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday. The Blaugrana have secured second place in the league but are 12 points behind champions Real Madrid, with one game left to play.

Meanwhile, Juventus have entered the race for a Napoli defender who is wanted by the Blaugrana. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Ousmane Dembele could stay at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Juventus enter race for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Juventus have entered the race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Senegalese defender has been a prominent figure at the back for Napoli, but his contract expires in 2023. Koulibaly is not interested in signing a new deal and could be offloaded in the summer.

Barcelona are planning to bring the 30-year-old to the Camp Nou to address their defensive conundrum. However, the Bianconeri are ready to pour water on the Blaugrana's plans.

The Serie A giants are set to bid adieu to Giorgio Chiellini this summer, while Leonardo Bonucci is no longer a spring chicken. Koulibaly has been identified as a possible target to help bolster manager Massimiliano Allegri’s backline.

Ousmane Dembele could stay at Camp Nou, says Fabrizio Romano

Ousmane Dembele’s future is up in the air,

Fabrizio Romano believes Ousmane Dembele could stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer. The Frenchman is in the final two months of his contract with Barcelona, who are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga giants are preparing to initiate contract talks with Dembele.

“There will already be a new direct contact between Ousmane Dembele’s agents and Barcelona in the coming days to understand if he will renew his contract or if he will leave as a free agent. Barca have made their proposal for weeks, but the problem is of a financial nature: Dembele is happy at Barcelona; he has an excellent relationship with Xavi, but the offer is not good enough yet to receive the green light,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea and PSG have been informed about Ousmane since January; there have always been contacts with his agents, but Chelsea cannot proceed in the final stages of negotiations for the owners issue at least for a few more days."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta : “Ousmane Dembélé? We made our new deal proposal and we’re waiting for his answer, next week”.“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta: “Ousmane Dembélé? We made our new deal proposal and we’re waiting for his answer, next week”. 🔴 #FCB“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”.

Romano added that Dembele would be successful in the Premier League but also expressed hope that the Frenchman would stay at the Camp Nou.

“My opinion is that Ousmane would be perfect for the Premier League: English football could be the place where his quality, his skills and his speed can be even more decisive than in other leagues. But I think Xavi is the right manager for his ultimate growth,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Chelsea have problems in attack, and you can see why Thomas Tuchel might be interested in Dembele, but for now, there is nothing advanced. If you ask me, I hope an agreement can be reached at Barcelona, as I feel Xavi has been good for him. Let’s see."

Barcelona edging closer to Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this summer.

Barcelona are locked in negotiations with Marcos Alonso over a possible move this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defender’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2023, and he's likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blaugrana are plotting to win the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



He's a serious candidate among 3/4 options for the new Barça left back. More on Marcos Alonso. He's respectful with Chelsea - but his priority is to come back to Spain this summer. Barcelona have already started direct contacts to explore intentions and potential price.He's a serious candidate among 3/4 options for the new Barça left back. More on Marcos Alonso. He's respectful with Chelsea - but his priority is to come back to Spain this summer. Barcelona have already started direct contacts to explore intentions and potential price. 🇪🇸 #FCBHe's a serious candidate among 3/4 options for the new Barça left back. Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible.Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible. 🇪🇸 #FCBAlonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Alonso is eager to head back to Spain at the end of the season and could add quality and experience to Xavi’s squad. However, any deal will depend on the Blues’ valuation of the player. The La Liga giants have no intentions of paying overboard for the Spaniard, given his contract situation.

Edited by Bhargav