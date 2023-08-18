Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on Camp Nou exit; Blaugrana in advanced talks for Joao Cancelo, and more - August 18, 2023

Barcelona started their new campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against Getafe in La Liga last weekend. Manager Xavi will hope to fare better when his team next face Cadiz at home on Sunday (August 20).

Meanwhile, Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi has opened up on his heartbreaking departure from the Camp Nou in 2021. Elsewhere, the club are locked in advanced negotiations to secure the services of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 18, 2023:

Lionel Messi opens up on Camp Nou exit

Lionel Messi left the Camp Nou in 2021.

Lionel Messi has admitted that he had a tough time adjusting to his sudden departure from the Camp Nou in 2021.

The Argentinean wanted to sign a new deal with Barcelona that summer. However, he ended up leaving as a free agent after the La Liga giants had failed to adjust their finances to offer him a new contract.

Messi eventually moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman move. However, he endured a difficult two-season stay with the Parisians, before leaving this summer for Inter Miami.

Speaking to the local press on Thursday (August 17), as cited by NDTV Sports, the 36-year-old said that he never wanted to leave the Blaugrana in the first place.

"As I said at the time, my departure to Paris was not something I wanted. It was not something I wanted to leave Barcelona, and, so to speak, it was from one day to the next," said Messi.

He continued:

"And, well, I also had to get used to a place that was totally different from where I had been living all my life, both in terms of the city and in a sporting sense, and, well, it was difficult, but the opposite of what is happening to me now here."

Messi was heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou this summer but opted to move to the MLS instead amid the continued financial uncertainties at the Blaugrana. The Argentinean, though, added that he's delighted to join Inter Miami.

"I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made, not only for the game, for how it is going, but for my family, for how we live day by day, for how we enjoy the city, for this new experience and the reception of the people that was extraordinary from the first day, not only in Miami," said Messi.

The 36-year-old has registered nine goals and one assist in six games for Inter Miami, taking them to the final of the Leagues Cup, where they face Nashville on Saturday (August 19).

Barcelona in advanced talks for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in advanced talks to sign Joao Cancelo this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back is surplus to requirements at Manchester City, who are ready to let him go this summer. Arsenal are also eyeing the player with interest as they look for a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano hinted that the Blaugrna are leading the race for Cancelo.

"At the moment, however, Arsenal have not reactivated contacts to sign him (Mohamed Simakan); let’s see if that happens or not. Cancelo has been mentioned again as well, but as stated above, he is in advanced talks over joining Barcelona," wrote Romano.

The Portuguese has been identified as an upgrade on Sergino Dest, who's likely to leave this summer.

PSV eyeing loan move for Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest could return to the Eredivisie this summer.

PSV Eindhoven are planning to take Sergino Dest on loan this summer, according to ESPN.

The Dutch right-back is no longer first-choice at Barcelona, and Xavi is ready to let him leave. PSV are interested in bringing the player back to the Eredivisie. Dest had initially caught the eye during his stint with Ajax, earning him a move to the Camp Nou.

However, his stay with the La Liga giants hasn't been rosy. The club are now ready to let him leave this summer for a proper fee, and PSV are exploring a temporary move. Dest wants to stay and fight for his place at the Camp Nou but is likely to be open to a departure to turn his career around.