Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to join Paris Saint-Germain, club agree personal terms with Portuguese star, and more - 7th August 2021

Barcelona is preparing for a future without Lionel Messi. The club has announced that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave the Camp Nou this summer, and speculation is already ripe regarding his future.

The Argentinean is scheduled for a press conference on Sunday to say his goodbyes and perhaps also reflect on the unbelievable turn of events over the past few days.

Barcelona is expected to go ahead with their plans for the upcoming season without Lionel Messi’s omnipresent figure in the dressing room.

The Blaugrana are eager to bolster their midfield this summer, while Ronald Koeman also wants to keep other key figures in his squad at the club.

On that note, let’s look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 7, 2021.

Lionel Messi set to join Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi is all set to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Barcelona star also had an offer on the table from Chelsea but prefers a move to Paris instead.

The Catalans recently announced that they had parted ways with the 34-year-old due to financial difficulties and structural constraints.

The Argentinean was eager to extend his stay at the Camp Nou but has now been forced to depart the club.

Leo Messi and his father Jorge are waiting for Paris Saint-Germain official contract proposal to arrive this weekend, in order to complete the agreement. Leo’s open to accept. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



PSG are offering €35m [add ons included] until 2023, plus option to extend until 2024. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/1PbWILFpRo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Barcelona will be devastated at the exit of the greatest player of the club’s history, but Lionel Messi is not short of options, especially since he’s available for free. However, it appears that PSG is the frontrunner for his signature at the moment.

The Ligue 1 giants will offer the Argentinean a two-year contract worth €35 million, including add-ons, with the option of an additional year. Lionel Messi is willing to accept the proposal and is waiting for an official approach from PSG.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Portuguese star

Renato Sanches has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, according to The Hard Tackle via Le10 Sport.

The Catalans are already staring ahead at the post-Lionel Messi era and believe the Portuguese midfielder would be the right step forward for the club at the moment.

Ronald Koeman is eager to bolster his midfield this summer, and despite the lack of funds, the La Liga giants are hoping to bring the Lille midfielder to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona has reached an agreement to sign Renato Sanches. Now all that remains is to reach an agreement with Lille.



— @AlexisBernard10 pic.twitter.com/RqAXuvOCVf — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 6, 2021

Liverpool is also interested in Sanches, but it appears Barcelona has won the race for his signature. The Catalans could propose a loan deal with an option to buy, but Lille is expected to ask for a cash-only offer for the Portuguese.

Sergio Aguero set to stay at Barcelona despite Lionel Messi exit

Sergio Aguero will stay at Barcelona despite the departure of his good friend Lionel Messi, according to Marca.

The Argentine duo have played together for La Albiceleste for years and were looking forward to extending their partnership to club level for the first time in their careers.

But Messi’s sudden exit has ended those dreams and also put the former Manchester City man’s future at the Camp Nou in doubt.

However, Aguero only joined the Catalans this summer as a free agent and is not looking for an immediate exit. Instead, the striker is determined to play for Barcelona in the upcoming season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar