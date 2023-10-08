Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to arrive on loan; Joao Felix to cost €80 million, and more - October 8, 2023

Barcelona travel to Los Carmenes on Sunday (October 8) to face Granada in La Liga. Xavi will be determined to add to his unbeaten run in all competitions this weekend.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi is unlikely to return tp Barcelona on loan in January. Elsewhere, on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix is likely to cost €80 million next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 8, 2023:

Lionel Messi unlikely to join Barcelona on loan

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou recently.

Inter Miami manager Gerard Martino has provided an update regarding recent rumours linking Lionel Messi to a return to Barcelona on loan in January.

The Argentinean joined the MLS side this summer at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has been a breath of fresh air for Miami, scoring 11 goals and setting up five in 13 games across competitions.

However, the MLS club are out of the playoffs following their 1-0 home defeat to Cincinnati on Saturday. As such, they will not be in action from the end of the month till February next year, when the new season starts.

It has been speculated that Messi could return to his alma mater on a short loan spell at the turn of the year. However, after the game, as cited by Barca Universal, Miami boss Martino effectively brushed those reports aside.

“Is he going for fun? Maybe he’s going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don’t know anything else about it,” said Martino.

The Argentinean left the Camp Nou under unceremonious circumstances in 2021, as his deal couldn't be extended without violating La Liga's wage cap rules.

Joao Felix to cost €80 million

Joao Felix has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou.

Joao Felix will cost €80 million next summer, according to AS. The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid this summer on deadline day on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has been quick off the blocks, registering three goals and two assists in seven appearances across competitions. His sparkling form has ignited talks of a permanent stay at the Camp Nou.

Indeed, Felix has already professed his love for the Blaugran earlier this summer. Initial signs are promising, and a deal to keep him at the club could be considered next summer if he continues his impressive early-season exploits.

However, the Portuguese will cost a massive fee, which could make it tough for the La Liga champions to complete a move, considering their poor finances.

Blaugrana are not unbeatable, says Gerard Gumbau

Former Barcelona midfielder Gerard Gumbau reckons the club can be beaten over 90 minutes.

Gumbau is now an integral part of the Granada team who lock horns with the reigning La Liga winners on Sunday. Xavi’s team have won six and drawn two of their eight league games this season.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Gumbau lavished praise on Xavi.

“I was able to train with him (Xavi) when I was at Barca B. He is a legend for Barca, and he does a good job as a coach,” said Gumbau.

Gumbau went on to stress that Barca can be beaten if Granada can use their home support to their advantage.

“It is difficult to beat Barcelona. They lose few games every season. Xavi has a very marked style of dominating. They submit you a lot, but you can beat them because in 90 minutes you can beat anyone,” said Gumbau

He continued:

“With ambition, quality, defensive work, and going on the counterattack while being very precise, I think we have chances.

"It’s football, and anything can happen. At home, you have that plus of the fans, which makes you run an extra kilometer and defend better. I hope it is a determining factor.”

The Blaugrana have also won both their UEFA Champions League games and are unbeaten across competitions this season.