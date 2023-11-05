Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted Camp Nou return, Catalans eying Giovani Lo Celso, and more - November 5, 2023

Barcelona wrestled away a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday (November 4) in La Liga. Ronald Araujo scored a 92nd-minute winner to help Xavi’s team secure three vital points.

In transfer news, Lionel Messi wanted to return to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans remain interested in Giovani Lo Celso.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 5, 2023.

Lionel Messi wanted Camp Nou return

Lionel Messi wanted to return to his alma mater this summer

Lionel Messi has revealed that he wanted to rejoin Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this year at the end of his contract and was heavily linked with a return to his former hunting ground. However, the move failed to materialise and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to join Inter Miami.

Speaking to France Football, Lionel Messi also praised Xavi’s influence on the Catalans.

"I could have returned to Barcelona, but it didn't happen. My first thought was always to return home, to be able to play at Barcelona again and retire there as I had always dreamed. But it wasn't possible,” said Lionel Messi.

He continued:

“I think the team has evolved well since Xavi's arrival, with a mix of young players of excellent level and experienced players like Lewandowski and Kounde."

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational return to the Camp Nou in January in the MLS offseason. However, Lionel Messi went on to end those rumors, stating that his chapter in European football is effectively closed.

“No, not at all (I haven’t agreed to a loan deal with Barcelona). Now that I've taken a step forward by coming here to the United States, I don't think I'll ever play in Europe again. Of course I will miss playing Champions League or LaLiga for the rest of my life, games with a special flavor. But I enjoyed it as much as I could, so I have no frustration,” said Lionel Messi.

He continued:

“I've always said that I don't think about the future, that I go day by day. I feel good physically. I don't know how much longer I'm going to play. I want to continue until I feel that I can't do it anymore, that my physical condition doesn't allow me to play as I would like to. Time will tell.”

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest players in Barcelona’s history. He registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for them, winning numerous trophies.

Barcelona eying Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Giovani Lo Celso, according to Tutto Juve.

Xavi was keen on the 27-year-old midfielder this summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The Argentinean has operated in a reduced role with Tottenham Hotspur and is likely to be allowed to leave in 2024.

Juventus are reportedly also on the hunt for Lo Celso, as they believe he can be a cost-effective option to bolster their midfield. However, the Serie A giants will face competition from the Catalans, who have retained their interest in the Argentinean.

Xavi remains keen to further bolster his midfield despite roping in Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu this summer. The Spanish manager has his eyes on Lo Celso and believes that the Argentinean will be an ideal fit in his tactics at the Camp Nou.

Catalans planning new deal for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has developed into an important figure at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are planning to hand Ronald Araujo a new contract, according to Sport.

The Uruguayan defender has gone from strength to strength at the Camp Nou in recent seasons and is now one of Xavi’s most important players. The player was wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea in 2022, but opted to stay with the Catalans, further impressing the club hierarchy.

Araujo has been one of the mainstays in defense for Xavi this season and the Spanish manager is pleased with his performances. The La Liga champions are now planning to reward him for his efforts and are contemplating a new deal with a pay raise. His current contract with the club expires in 2026.