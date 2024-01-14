Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted to retire at Camp Nou; Joshua Kimmich exit unlikely this month, and more - January 14, 2024

Barcelona visit the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday (January 14) to face bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. Manager Xavi will be eager to come out on top in the first El Clasico of the year and also pick up his first trophy of 2024.

Meanwhile, former Barca striker Luis Suarez has revealed that Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi wanted to end his career at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has rubbished talk of an exit from Bayern Munich this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 14, 2024:

Lionel Messi wanted to retire at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is part of folklore at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has said that Lionel Messi wanted to retire at the Camp Nou.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the club's greatest player but was allowed to leave the club as a free agent in 2021. After a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinean joined Inter Miami last summer on a Bosman move.

Suarez recently completed a move to the DRV PNK Stadium, where he has reunited with Lionel Messi, as well as former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets and David Alaba.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Suarez revealed that they all wanted to retire together at Barcelona.

"I didn't imagine we would be together again because I thought Leo would finish his career at Barcelona.

"In 2019, we imagined winning everything at Barcelona, and we dreamed of retiring there. First, I left, and, then, they all left after me," said Suarez.

The Uruguayan also revealed that the four teammates will meet up to watch their former club take on Real Madrid on Sunday.

"We haven't talked about it yet, but we're certainly going to meet up to watch it because we like football.

"We like Barcelona, and a Super Cup final is always nice to see. You know which team we will be rooting for. I wish the club and some of my teammates there all the best," said Suarez.

He continued:

"The current situation is what counts. Being in a Super Cup final shows what a good team they are. I know that in the league they are not at the level expected of them, but they are in spells.

"The team is under construction, a lot of new players, and it's difficult, but little by little, all the problems they have will be solved. The first thing is tomorrow, that they try to win a cup, which will always help Xavi and the whole team, both morally and emotionally."

Suarez appeared 283 times for the Blaugrana in his six-season stint between 2014 and 2020, forging the 'MSN' trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Joshua Kimmich exit unlikely this month

Joshua Kimmich is unlikely to be on the move in January.

Joshua Kimmich is not considering a departure from Bayern Munich in January. The German midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Bavarians but hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Barcelona are looking for a new pivot midfielder this month and have been linked with Kimmich. However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT, the 28-year-old said that he remains focussed on Bayern.

"I’m only focusing on Bayern. The winter market is not an issue. At some point, the club will approach me, and we’ll discuss my future," said Kimmich.

Kimmich has appeared 368 times for the German champions, registering 41 goals and 100 assists across competitions.

Newcastle United willing to offload Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United are ready to consider offers for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a rage at St. James' Park since arriving in 2022. His efforts have turned heads at Barcelona, who are hunting for Sergio Busquets' long-term replacement.

Guimaraes has been identified as a candidate for the role, but it was previously unclear whether the Magpies would entertain the idea of his exit. However, speaking recently as cited by The Telegraph, Howe said that the club will entertain exits to adhere to FFP norms.

"Sometimes, you have to make short-term signings. Sometimes, you have to take your long-term vision away and just deal with the here and now. I’d be quite prepared to do that if the situation arose where we could agree something that would help us for the here and now," said Howe.

Guimaraes reportedly has a €115 million release clause in his contract, which could make it tough for the Blaugrana to secure a deal.