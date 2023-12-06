Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted summer Camp Nou return; club eyeing Savio Moreira, and more - December 6, 2023

Barcelona are putting together plans for their upcoming La Liga tie against Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (December 10). Xavi’s men are third in the league table after 15 games, four points behind their opponents, who are second.

Meanwhile, Barca legend Lionel Messi has said that he wanted to return to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Troyes winger Savio Moreira, who's on loan at Girona.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 6, 2023:

Lionel Messi wanted summer Camp Nou return

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or this year.

Lionel Messi has said that he wanted to return to Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean was heavily linked with the Blaugrana following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. However, the 36-year-old ended up joining Inter Miami instead.

Speaking to The Time, Lionel Messi sais that his first preference was to return to his alma mater, but it wasn’t to be.

“The truth is that fortunately, I had several options on the table that were interesting, and I had to analyse them and think, even weigh them up with my family, before making the final decision to come to Miami. My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen,” said Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner added that he had an offer on the table from Saudi Arabia as well.

“It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future,” said Messi.

He continued:

"As the country's tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I've enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in Barcelona’s history, registering 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings.

Barcelona eyeing Savio Moreira

Barcelona are interested in Savio Moreira, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian winger has caught the eye with Girona this season, scoring five times and registering four assists in 16 games. The Blaugrana are pleased with his efforts and want to bring him to Camp Nou.

Club sporting director Deco has been in touch with the 19-year-old's entourage to talk about a possible move in the summer.

Savio is on loan at the Estadi Montilivi from Troyes, and his contract with the Ligue 2 side expires in 2027. Manchester City are the favourites for the Brazilian, as both clubs are under the roof of the City Group.

Fabrizio Romano outlines requirements for Joao Felix permanent move

Joao Felix has done a good job at the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona have to fulfil quite a few requirements to complete a permanent move for Joao Felix in the summer.

The Portuguese forward joined the Blaugrana on loan from Atletico Madrid this year and has done a decent job. Felix has taken to Xavi’s tactics like fish to water, scoring five goals and setting up three in 17 games across competitions.

His form has sparked talk of a permanent stay at the Camp Nou. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the episode will only unfold in May or June..

“Joao Felix scored the winner for Barcelona against his parent club Atletico Madrid at the weekend, so what does the long-term future hold for him? As is often the case, it will depend on a lot of factors… It will depend on the Financial Fair Play situation, on the sales that Barcelona will be able to complete,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“So there are many factors and for sure I think this is going to be a saga for May and for June, not for now. So for now Barcelona just want to enjoy Felix – he just arrived three months ago. They’re very happy with him and he’s very happy there. The feeling is really great and also the feeling of those close to the player is that he can’t return to Atletico Madrid.”

Felix has openly admitted his desire to continue his stay with the Blaugrana.