Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle offer €40 million for Ferran Torres; Joao Felix backed to excel at Camp Nou, and more - September 14, 2023

Barcelona welcome Real Betis to the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16) in La Liga. Xavi's men have had a strong start to the new campaign, winning three of their four games and drawing the other.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are willing to offer €40 million for Barca striker Ferran Torres. Elsewhere, attacker Joao Felix has been backed to excel at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 14, 2023:

Newcastle United offer Barcelona €40 million for Ferran Torres

Newcastle United are ready to offer €40 million for the signature of Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish forward has blown hot and cold since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022. He dropped down the pecking order last season and is not considered an indispensable part of Xavi's plans. The Blaugrna were looking to offload him this summer, amid interest from the Magpies as well as other Premier League clubs.

However, a move failed to materialise, as Torres wanted to stay at the Camp Nou and fight for his place under Xavi. He has started the new season well, but the La Liga giants remain unconvinced.

As such, they're eager to cash in on him to address their financial troubles. Newcastle are now planning to test Barcelona's resolve by offering up to €40 million for the 23-year-old in January.

Joao Felix backed to excel at Camp Nou

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has backed Joao Felix to become one of the best players of the world at Barcelona.

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou on a loan deal on deadline day this summer. The 23-year-old had dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano following a strained relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan to Chelsea but failed to cut a chord in a struggling team. The Portuguese was once tipped to become the next big thing in football but has been on a downward slide since joining Los Rojiblancos. However, his stock remains high, and he has joined the Blaugrana this summer to get his career back on track.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Cerezo praised Felix but added that he remains an Atletico Madrid player.

"Let him show everyone his talents. He can become one of the greats in Europe in the next two years. I am convinced that he will do it at Barcelona, but I have to remind that he is still an Atletico Madrid player," said Cerezo.

Barcelona could look to sign Felix permanently next summer if he performs well this season.

Manchester United retain Andreas Christensen interest

Andreas Christensen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have retained their interest in Andreas Christensen, according to Fichajes.

The Danish defender only joined Barcelona last summer but was linked with an exit this year. The 27-year-old has done a decent job in his debut campaign under Xavi, prompting interest from the Premier League giants.

Erik ten Hag was in the market for a new defender this summer to replace Harry Maguire, who was expected to leave. The Dutch manager had Christensen on his wish list, but a move failed to materialise, as Maguire ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The Dane has ample experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and could also help cover for the injury-prone Raphael Varane. While the Blaugrana would ideally want him to stay, their struggling financial situation could force their hands. The Red Devils could move for the 27-year-old next summer.