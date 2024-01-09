Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United want Andreas Christensen; Jonas Bergvall coy about future, and more - January 9, 2024

Barcelona battle Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday (January 11). Xavi's team are the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in Barca centre-back Andreas Christensen. Elsewhere, Djurgarden wonderkid Jonas Bergvall has refused to rule out a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 9, 2024:

Newcastle United want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is wanted at St. James Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Andreas Christensen, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies want to rope in a new centre-back this year and have set their sights on the Danish defender. Eddie Howe is reportedly a fan of the player and has asked the club to secure the Barcelona man's services.

Christensen has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea, which makes him an enticing option for Newcastle. The 27-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou from Stamford Bridge as a free agent in 2022 and has been a first-team regular since then. However, the Blagurana are apparently ready to let him go to address their finances.

Newcastle would like him to join immediately, but a transfer could be tough to complete this month due to FFP norms. The Magpies are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, so a move for Christensen might have to wait until the summer.

Jonas Bergvall coy about future

Swedish wonderkid Jonas Bergvall has admitted that his future remains up in the air.

The 17-year-old midfielder is one of the hottest young prospects in the country. Djurgarden sporting director Bo Andersson confirmed that Barcelona are interested in the player last month. The Blaugrana are not the only club hot on the heels of Bergvall, with Manchester United also eyeing the teenager with interest.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, the Swede said that he's happy with Djurgarden for now.

“I know there is a lot of speculation, but I’m trying to focus on the national team and I’m happy to be here for the January tour. Now I’m a Djurgarden player.

"I am proud that my club is asking for so much money. But Djurgarden and my agents will take care of that. I don’t know where I will play next season," said Bergvall.

The La Liga champions are set to miss out on Gabriel Moscardo, who's expected to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Claudio Echeverri, who's close to Manchester City. As such, Barcelona will be determined to win the race for Bergvall.

Vitor Roque turned down massive offer from Manchester City to join Barcelona

Vitor Roque arrived at the Camp Nou this month.

Vitor Roque turned down a hefty offer from Manchester City in favour of joining Barcelona, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana agreed a deal with Athletico Paranaense for the Brazilian forward last summer, and he was scheduled to arrive at the Camp Nou at the end of the season. However, the Spanish champions opted to bring in the player earlier than scheduled, and Roque joined last month.

The teenager is the next big thing to emerge out of South American football and was not short of options. City were keen to take him to the Emirates and were reportedly offering him a more lucrative contract. Roque would also have had the chance of playing under Pep Guardiola, in a team well suited to his abilities.

However, the 18-year-old turned down the Cityzens, as he had his heart set on a move to Camp Nou. The Brazilian had always wanted to join Barcelona and was willing to make a significant financial sacrifice to help his dream come true.

Vitor Roque has made two appearances for the Blaugrana, coming off the bench on both occasions.