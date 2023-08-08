Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Neymar eyeing Camp Nou return; club receive Bernardo Silva blow, and more - August 8, 2023

Barcelona are overseeing a busy transfer window as they look to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign. Xavi will have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season and is planning the necessary changes to his roster.

Meanwhile, Neymar wants to return to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Neymar eyeing Camp Nou return

Neymar is planning a return to La Liga.

Neymar wants to return to Barcelona this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Brazilian enjoyed a superb four-season run with the Blaugrana but shocked the world by opting to move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

However, that decision turned out to be ill-advised, as the 31-year-old has largely failed to live up to expectations, struggling with injuries and off-form. The Parisians were previously open to his departure this summer. Neymar has now informed the club of his decision to leave and has his eyes on a return to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian is frustrated by the Ligue 1 champions' lack of action over fan protests at his home in May. He's now hoping to re-join the Blaugrana this year, but a move to the La Liga giants remains complicated.

Barcelona's rebuilding finances mean they might not sustain a blockbuster move for Neymar. The player's sky-high salary also poses a problem. Xavi admires him, but has no space for the Brazilian in his plans for the upcoming season. The 31-year-old also has a penchant to stir up controversy, so Xavi might not see him as the ideal addition to the locker room.

Interestingly, PSG are now keen to keep the player at the Parc des Princes. With Lionel Messi out of the club and Kylian Mbappe's future also up in the air, the Parisians are going through testing times.

Neymar has been in top form in pre-season, which has forced the club to perform a U-turn. However, the Brazilian has informed the club hierarchy that he wants to leave.

Barcelona receive Bernardo Silva blow

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bernardo Silva. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese midfielder has asked the Blaugrana to submit an offer to Manchester City in the next few days. Silva remains keen to move to the Camp Nou this summer but is frustrated at the inaction from the La Liga champions.

Barcelona are working to raise funds for the move by offloading players. Ousmane Dembele is on his way to PSG, while there are other sales lined up, too. However, the Cityzens are determined to keep Silva at the Etihad and are preparing to offer him a new deal. The 28-year-old wants the situation sorted at the earliest and has urged the Blaugrana to step up their pursuit.

Unless a bid arrives soon, Silva could seriously consider signing a new deal with the reigning Premier League and European champions.

Blaugrana monitoring Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona has identified Giovani Lo Celso as a possible alternative to Bernardo Silva, according to journalist Javi Miguel.

The Blaugrana remains hot on the heels of Silva, but should their effort mount to nothing, Xavi would still want to bolster his options in midfield. Lo Celso is versatile enough to operate in the middle of the park and the right flank. The player's tactical abilities also make him an interesting option for the La Liga champions.

The Argentinean joined Tottenham Hotspur initially on loan in 2019 before the move was made permanent a year later. However, 27-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and spent last season on loan to Villarreal. Spurs are ready to let him go this summer, and Barcelona could sign him for a nominal fee.