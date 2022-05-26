Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele yet to make decision on future; Gavi has not responded to contract renewal offer, and more - 26 May 2022

Barcelona ended the 2021-22 season in second place in La Liga, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. Manager Xavi will look to use the summer transfer window to bridge the gap between the two teams.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is yet to make a decision on his future. Elsewhere, Gavi has not yet responded to a contract renewal offer from the Blaugrana. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 26 May 2022:

Ousmane Dembele yet to make decision on future

Ousmane Dembele could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Ousmane Dembele is yet to make a decision on his future, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman is in the final two months of his contract with Barcelona, who are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. The Blaugrana have placed an offer on the table for the 25-year-old. The La Liga giants also sat down with his agent on Monday to try to facilitate a deal.

Barcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane’s final decision. Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday.Barcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane’s final decision. Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday. 🇫🇷 #FCBBarcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane’s final decision.

However, the club are yet to hear from the player. The Blaugrana know that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and two other clubs hold an interest in Dembele. However, Barcelona are willing to wait for the player to communicate his final decision.

Joan Laporta reveals Gavi has not responded to Barcelona’s contract renewal offer

Gavi (left) is already earmarked as a future superstar.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has revealed that Gavi is yet to respond to the club's contract renewal offer. The Spaniard is highly rated at the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are eager to tie him down to a new deal.

However, speaking to L’Esportiu (via Marca), Laporta said that the player's agent is analysing the club’s offer with others on the table.

“The new contract offer was on the table for (Gavi's) agent a long time ago. We haven't heard that he has accepted it. What we have heard is that he is comparing it, and that he will have something to say soon. We have already told him our position and, right now, the player's agent isn't accepting it," said Laporta.

He continued:

“Gavi is a player that we all like. He is 17 years old; he has a magnificent present and future at Barcelona. We don't understand why his agent is playing games and comparing offers. I think that the club's offer, given our salary levels, is more than acceptable.”

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “Gavi is 17. He has a great present and future in Barcelona. I think the club's offer within our salary levels is more than acceptable. 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “Gavi is 17. He has a great present and future in Barcelona. I think the club's offer within our salary levels is more than acceptable. https://t.co/J9Odc1YsME

Laporta added that the La Liga giants won’t improve the terms offered to Gavi.

“We will not go above these salary levels, because I don't want Barcelona to follow the line that those who came before us did and which led Barcelona to ruin," said Laporta.

Blaugrana initiate contact with Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka is wanted at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have initiated contact with Carney Chukwuemeka, according to The Hard Tackle via Que T’hi Jugues.

The 18-year-old midfield sensation has earned rave reviews with his performances for Aston Villa's youth teams. He has bagged 13 goals and as many assists from over 50 games for the U-18s and U-23s. Chukwuemeka has also featured 16 times for the senior team, registering an assist. His steady rise has caught the attention of the Blaugrana.

They sent a team comprising Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff to meet the player’s entourage this week. Xavi has put his trust in young players since taking charge at the Camp Nou, and the club are hoping to add Chukwuemeka to his roster. However, the teenager is unlikely to leave the Premier League team this summer

