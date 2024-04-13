Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Frenkie de Jong; Blaugrana end Mason Greenwood pursuit, and more - April 13, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday, April 13, to face Cadiz in La Liga. The Blaugrana are second in the league table after 30 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have pulled the plug on their pursuit of on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 13, 2024:

PSG eyeing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to move for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Fichajes. The Dutch midfielder is a vital part of Barcelona’s plans, but his future remains up in the air.

De Jong’s contract with the Blaugrana runs until 2026, and Manchester United and Chelsea have been tracking him for a while. The Parisians have now joined the fray.

Boss Luis Enrique has identified the midfield as a weak point in his squad and wants to address the position at the end of the season. The Spanish manager wants someone who can pull the strings from the middle of the park and dictate the tempo of games. There are few players better suited to the role than De Jong.

Enrique has asked the Ligue 1 champions to sign the 26-year-old. Despite the Dutchman’s importance to the team, it has been reported that Barca are ready to cash in on him for a suitable fee.

Barcelona are under financial distress and will look to raise funds via player sales to address the issue. As such, they are likely to be tempted should PSG place a lucrative offer on the table.

The Parisians have also been linked with a move for Gavi, but it appears that De Jong is their priority target this summer. However, the 26-year-old is reportedly happy at the Camp Nou and might not consider an exit this year.

Barcelona end Mason Greenwood pursuit

Mason Greenwood has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Mason Mount, according to ESPN. The disgraced Manchester United forward is on loan at Getafe, where he has begun to get his career back on track. Greenwood has appeared 28 times across competitions for the La Liga side this season, registering eight goals and five assists.

His efforts have caused a stir in Spain, with the Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid reportedly planning to move for the 22-year-old come summer. However, the reigning La Liga champions have now left the race amid fears of a backlash due to the player’s off-field issues.

Greenwood’s contract with the Red Devils runs till 2025, and it was previously believed that the club would offload him this summer. However, it's now reported that a stay at Old Trafford cannot be entirely ruled out.

Blaugrana interested in Jose Melro

Barcelona have set their sights on Jose Melro, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old has been very impressive for Benfica’s youth team this season and has caught the attention of clubs across the continent. Lille are hoping to secure his services, while the Blaugrana are looking to ruin their plans.

The La Liga champions are always on the lookout for the next big talent in the land and are understandably queueing for Melro. There’s also a need for attacking reinforcements this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Portuguese attacker is under contract till 2025, so he could be available on a cut-price deal.