Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Gavi; Bernardo Silva backed to join Blaugrana, and more - April 9, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10. Xavi's team are on a run of four consecutive wins across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are interested in Barca midfielder Gavi. Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been backed to join the Blaugrana this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 9, 2024:

PSG eyeing Gavi

Gavi (left) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have retained their interest in Gavi, according to L'Equipe.

The Spanish midfielder is highly rated at Barcelona but has endured an injury-ravaged season. Gavi has appeared just 15 times this campaign and is currently out for the season with an ACL injury.

Despite his fitness woes, the 19-year-old's stock remains high. The Parisians have had their eyes on the Spaniard since last summer, and he remains a priority for the club.

However, the La Liga giants have no desire to let him go, as they consider Gavi the future of their midfield. The player is under contract with the club till 2026 and has a €1 billion release clause in his deal.

Bernardo Silva backed to join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is a long-term target at Camp Nou

Joao Felix reckons he has managed to convince Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona. The Manchester City midfielder has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while.

Silva has been integral to the Cityzens' recent success and played a key role in winning a historic treble last season. The Blaugrana are expected to add more quality to their midfield at the end of the season, and the 29-year-old could be an option.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Felix admitted that a move would depend on various factors.

"If Bernardo Silva comes, I'm going to ask for a commission. Everything I have said is true and if he comes they will be delighted with him.

"He is very careful with everything and he asked me about places to live, places to eat, about security. ... He asked me a little about everything, and I said about tax issues because that's what came to mind," said Felix.

He continued:

"I think so, I think so (if he has convinced Silva to join Barcelona). Well, but now I don't think it depends on him."

Silva has appeared 39 times across competitions this season, registering nine goals and five assists.

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski wants to stay at Barcelona after the end of his playing career. The Polish striker endured a difficult start to the current campaign but has come into his own recently.

Lewandowski has scored 20 goals and set up nine in 40 appearances across competitions. He remains linked with an exit from the Camp Nou this summer but apparently has no desire to leave.

Speaking to WP SportoweFakty, the 35-year-old said that he's very fond of the city.

“It is difficult to predict what I will do when I finish my career, but Barcelona is, without a doubt, a city to which we will return.

"Of course, we will also go to Warsaw and Poland, because we have family and friends, but when we have more time we will return to Barcelona. It’s a city we feel we can stay in after my career is over,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski's contract with the Blaugrana runs till 2026.