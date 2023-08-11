Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG ready to sanction Neymar's Camp Nou move; Blaugrana eyeing Marco Verratti, and more - August 11, 2023

Barcelona are preparing to face Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday (August 13) in La Liga. The defending champions will be eager to start their new campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to allow Neymar to return to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Parisians midfielder Marco Verratti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 11, 2023:

PSG sanction Neymar's Camp Nou move

Neymar could return to the Camp Nou this summer.

PSG are ready to let Neymar join Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in Paris from the Camp Nou in 2017. The Parisians paid a colossal fee for the 31-year-old but have seemingly run out of patience. Neymar has reportedly told the club that he wants to return to the La Liga giants.

PSG are also ready to remove the player's massive wages from their books, as he's not a part of new boss Luis Enrique's plans. The Brazilian is eager to move to Barcelona and rediscover his mojo under Xavi. However, the club's poor financial situation makes a move very difficult to complete.

The player's huge salary could also pose a problem. Xavi has been assembling a squad that fits his tactics since taking charge in 2021. While Neymar could be a fabulous option in attack, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish manager considers Neymar a good enough addition to his locker room.

Barcelona eyeing Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti (right) has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Marco Verratti, according to journalist Loic Tanzi. The Italian midfielder is a peripheral figure at PSG and remains linked with a move away from the club.

Verratti hasn't been in his elements in the last couple of seasons and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The Blaugrana have entered the race to sign the 30-year-old but face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

The La Liga giants want a new midfielder this year following the departure of Sergio Busquets. Although Barcelona have signed Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan, Xavi remains in the hunt for another new face.

Gundogan's contract reportedly has a clause that could see him leave this summer without kicking a ball unless he's registered on time. The Blaugrana have turned to Verratti, who could be an interesting option, given his vast experience in top-flight football.

Blaugrana interested in Pablo Maffeo

Barcelona are interested in Pablo Maffeo, according to AS. The Blaugrana are in the market for a new right-back, with Sergino Dest likely to be sold this summer. The La Liga giants have identified Joao Cancelo as their preferred choice, but prising him away from Manchester City is posing to be a problem.

Ivan Fresneda has also emerged as a target, but he has failed to convince the club hierarchy. Maffeo has now been zeroed in as a cost-effective alternative to Cancelo.

The 26-year-old fits the profile of player Xavi is looking for. Mallorca are likely to let him go for €6-8 million, while his low wages would also suit the club, considering their struggling finances.