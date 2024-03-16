Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSV want Sergino Dest stay; Ronald Araujo happy at Camp Nou, and more - March 16, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga game with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 17, at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning three.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven want to tie Sergino Dest down to a permanent deal. Elsewhere, Ronald Araujo insists that he is happy at Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Barcelona transfer stories as on March 16, 2024:

PSV want Sergino Dest stay

Sergino Dest has done well on loan at PSV.

PSV Eindhoven are planning to keep Sergino Dest at the Philips Stadion beyond this summer, the club's director of football Earnie Stewart has confirmed.

The American left Barcelona last summer to move to the Eredivisie club on loan and has been quite impressive. Dest has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and six assists.

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN, Stewart was full of praise for the 23-year-old

"Both players (Dest and Malik Tillman) have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven, and I hope both players stay," said Steward.

PSV have a €10 million option to sign Dest permanently at the end of the season.

Ronald Araujo happy at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Ronald Araujo has reiterated that he remains happy at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan defender's future is up in the air, with recent reports suggesting that Bayern Munich are plotting a €100 million move this summer.

The Bavarians are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and tried to prise him away in January, albeit without success. They have apparently made him a priority target this year.

However, speaking to ESPN Uruguay, Araujo brushed away those rumours.

"I’m very happy in Barcelona. After that, I don’t know what will happen. In the media, they always ask me about Bayern Munich, but I’m very happy here, and I have a contract until 2026," said Araujo.

Araujo has appeared 30 times across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Ilkay Gundogan opens up on proposed move to Bayern Munich

Ilkay Gundogan has been a hit at Camp Nou.

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that he was in talks to join Bayern Munich in 2013. The German midfielder has been one of the best players at Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and setting up 10 in 41 outings across competitions.

His experience has been vital for the La Liga champions this campaign, with the team full of talented youngsters who are still learning the tricks of the trade.

Gundogan left Manchester City last summer to arrive at the Camp Nou on a Bosman move. The 33-year-old enjoyed tremendous success under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and it appears that the Spanish manager also wanted the player while he was with the Bavarians (2013-16).

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Gundogan admitted that it would have been fun to team up with Thiago Alcantara at the Allianz Arena.

"Yes, there was interest and a meeting between the representatives of FC Bayern and my team.

"However, I didn’t have any personal conversation with Pep Guardiola at that time, so I never knew his idea was that it was his Xavi or Iniesta at Bayern. But a Thiago-Gundogan duo would undoubtedly have been fun," said Gundogan.

Gundogan added that he has always been fascinated by the midfield trio of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou, which could have prompted him to join the Blaugrana.

"I was fascinated by that Barcelona team with the trio formed by Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta.

"Before Ronaldinho, too, of course, but for me it was the most attractive football there was and, to be honest, I have never seen anything better," said Gundogan.

He added:

"That type of short pass game, the effectiveness of simple football. That characterized me as a young man and also influenced my game. And that’s the reason why I’ve always liked Barcelona over the years."

Gundogan's contract with Barcelona runs till 2025, with an option of an additional year.