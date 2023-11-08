Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski wanted in MLS, Atletico Madrid in talks for Marcos Alonso, and more - November 8, 2023

Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk at the Volksparkstadon on Tuesday (November 7) in the Champions League. The result was a big setback for Xavi, and his first defeat in the tournament this season.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is wanted in the MLS. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Marcos Alonso next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 8, 2023.

Robert Lewandowski wanted in MLS

Robert Lewandowski has admirers in MLS

Robert Lewandowski is generating interest from the MLS, according to TUDN USA. The Polish striker has been the focal point of Barcelona's attack since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022. Lewandowski scored 33 goals and set up eight more from 46 games across competitions last season for the Catalans. He has missed three games due to an ankle injury this season, but has still managed a return of six goals and four assists from 13 games.

His efforts have turned heads in the United States. MLS clubs are eying the Pole as a candidate for one of their designated player spot, who can be outside their salary cap and command a lucrative contract. Prising him away from the Camp Nou won't be an easy affair, given he is under contract until 2026. Lewandowski remains key to the La Liga champions' plans for now.

However, given Barcelona's poor financial situation, they could be tempted to let him go for a fair fee. The 35-year-old already turned down advances from the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move across the Atlantic.

Atletico Madrid in talks for Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is wanted at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are talking to Marcos Alonso's representatives regarding a possible move next summer, according to Football Transfers. The veteran Spaniard is an isolated figure at Barcelona and has struggled for game time this season. The 32-year-old has appeared seven times across competitions for the Catalans, only four of which were starts.

Alonso's contract with the La Liga champions expires next summer and he is unlikely to be offered a new deal. Los Rojiblancos are attentive to the situation and are hoping to take him to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in 2024. Atletico Madrid are proposing a one-year deal for the Spaniard.

Barcelona team in a low moment, says Xavi

Barcelona are not at their best right now, according to Xavi. The Catalans succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in the Champions League. It was the club's second defeat in three games, including the 2-1 El Clasico loss at the hands of Real Madrid last month.

Speaking to Spanish TV, Xavi labeled the game as the La Liga champions' worst performance since he took charge. He said:

"We’re in a low moment, in terms of our play, losses of the ball and how to attack. It can happen. We haven’t lost anything. Tactically, we played one of the worst games in the two years [that he has been in charge]. It wasn’t the right moment. We have to be self-critical. We are in a low moment in terms of confidence and we have to have a reset."

He continued:

"We don’t feel comfortable with our play. It’s a bad feeling that we have inside the dressing room and also myself as manager. We depend on ourselves to qualify, and against Porto we can mathematically do it. We have to be proud [however], show character and self-love. Just a short while ago we were playing well and this happens during a season. We have to find ourselves. It’s more a mental thing than physical or tactical.”

Xavi went on to add that his team must improve in defense as well as in attack, saying:

"We are doing things badly in general, both in attack and defence. We are giving away too much. Our defending after losing the ball isn’t right. It’s costing us like against Madrid and it happened again today. We have to create more. It’s both my job as manager and of the players to take a step forward. Recovering the dynamism and confidence is my job. We haven’t lost anything but we are in a little footballing rough patch."

Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga table after 12 games and are leading Group H in the Champions League after four games.