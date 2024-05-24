Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ronald Araujo likely to leave, Catalans suffer Mikel Arteta blow, and more - May 24, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their final La Liga game of the season away to Sevilla on Sunday, May 26. The Catalan giants will head into the game on a run of four wins in their last five matches and are certain to finish second in the league.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo is likely to leave the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their plans to appoint Mikel Arteta as Xavi's successor.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 24, 2024.

Ronald Araujo likely to leave

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are likely to part ways with Ronald Araujo this summer, according to SPORT.

The Uruguayan defender's future is subject to speculation, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich among the clubs eyeing him with interest. The Catalans have apparently offered him a new deal, but the player is unimpressed by the proposal.

The 25-year-old has been rock solid at the back for Xavi's team this season. He accepted reduced wages in his current deal to help the Spanish giants deal with their financial issues and now desires an upgrade.

His suitors are ready to offer him an improved contract, and Araujo is now contemplating an exit. Barcelona would prefer him to stay, but are willing to cash in on the player to address their finances. The Uruguayan's current deal runs until 2026.

Barcelona suffer Mikel Arteta blow

Mikel Arteta

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Mikel Arteta.

According to Arsenal insider Charles Watts, the Spanish manager is likely to sign a new contract at the Emirates this summer. Arteta has done a tremendous job with the Gunners and has turned heads at Camp Nou. With Xavi's future up in the air, the Catalans have his countryman on their radar.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that Arteta will sign a new deal before the new season.

“Talks with happen between Arsenal and Mikel Arteta over a new contract this summer. As he admitted himself a couple of weeks ago, all his focus over the last few months has been centred around the title race. His future has not been something he has been thinking about," wrote Watts.

“But that shouldn’t be a concern for fans. Yes, he now only has a year left on his contract, but I have no doubt that he will sign an extension before the start of the 2024/25 campaign,” he added.

Watts went on to add that a move to the Camp Nou could be a possibility in the future.

“There have been tentative links to other clubs, especially Barcelona. But there is nothing in that right now. I’m sure he will go there one day, but not for a while yet. His immediate future is very much at Arsenal. He is well aware that the job in North London is far from done,” wrote Watts.

Arteta's team narrowly missed out on the Premier League this season, with Manchester City winning the league.

Club legend advises Catalans to keep Xavi

Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has advised the club against parting ways with Xavi.

The Spanish manager's future is up in the air right now, with reports surfacing that the Catalans considering his departure. Xavi apparently irked the club hierarchy with some of his recent comments and they are now looking for his replacement.

However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT, Rivaldo urged his former club to back the Spanish manager.

"Xavi is a great coach and I understand that he wants to continue. Barcelona has to make one, two, three signings to be much stronger, to be able to help Xavi as well because Barcelona has great players. But it still needs good reinforcements to compete on equal terms with any big club in Europe and fight for the Champions League," said Rivaldo.

“It was publicly said that Xavi would continue. That’s why I think we should no longer even be talking about his future. I don’t know why they still have doubts. The fans and players cannot be left in doubt. This situation cannot remain unknown," he continued.

Xavi's contract with the Spanish giants runs until 2025 and former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is reportedly keen to take over from him this year.