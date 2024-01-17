Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ronald Araujo set to stay at Camp Nou; Xavi ready to offload 2 players, and more - January 17, 2024

Barcelona will hope to get the better of Unionistas when they meet in the Round of 16 of Copa del Rey on Thursday (January 18). The Blaugrana will be eager to return to winning ways after their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid last weekend in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Meanwhile, the reigning La Liga champions are planning to extend centre-back Ronald Araujo’s stay. Elsewhere, manager Xavi is willing to offload one of two crucial midfielders this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 17, 2024:

Ronald Araujo set to stay at Barcelona

Ronaldo Araujo remains a key figure under Xavi.

Ronaldo Araujo will be offered a new deal in the coming months, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan defender’s future at Barcelona has been subject to speculation recently. Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Manchester United are interested in Araujo and have enquired about his availability, along with Bayern Munich. It has also been reported that the Blaugrana are ready to let him go for €80 million.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the La Liga champions recently and wants to stay at the club. Araujo has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, starting 17. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano refused to indulge in recent reports linking the player to the Red Devils.

“Araujo is expected to stay at Barcelona, and they will offer him a new contract in the next months. We will see how that conversation will go as a crucial step ahead of the summer.

"Apart from that, there are always links for Man United and centre-backs. It’s normal, as they want to sign a CB in 2024,” wrote Romano.

Araujo’s contract with Barcelona runs till 2026.

Xavi ready to offload two players

Frenkie de Jong’s time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

Xavi is willing to offload one of Frenkie de Jong or Ilkay Gundogan this summer to help secure a pivot midfielder, according to SPORT.

The Spanish manager is in a spot of bother following an indifferent season. His team have struggled for consistency, despite the arrival of new faces in the summer. The report adds that Xavi was more comfortable with last season’s squad than the current one.

A new pivot midfielder remains one of his most pressing needs, preferably a suitable replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets. Xavi is willing to make sacrifices to make that happen.

The Blaugrana do not have the finances to pursue a top target this summer. As such, Xavi is ready to cash in on one of De Jong or Gundogan to fund a deal.

The Dutch midfielder is a sought-after player across Europe and will not be short of suitors if he's put up for sale. Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old, with manager Erik ten Hag eager for a reunion with his compatriot.

Manchester City end Alejandro Balde pursuit

Alejandro Balde is unlikely to leave the Camp Nou just yet.

Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Alejandro Balde, according to SPORT. The Spanish left-back was one of the rising stars at Barcelona last season but has endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign.

The Citiyens had their eyes on Balde for a while and were considering asking for the player in a deal for the on-loan Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back arrived at the Camp Nou on a season-long loan from the Etihad in the summer and has done a decent job.

The club could pursue a permanent deal for the player this summer, with City also intent on a deal. However, the Premier League champions are no longer looking to ask for Balde in return.

The 20-year-old has appeared 25 times across competitions this season for the Blaugrana and is highly rated at the club. The Spanish champions have tied the player down to a lengthy deal, with a reported €1 billionn release clause.

Chelsea also have their eyes on Balde, but he's unlikely to be available for transfer this year.