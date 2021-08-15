Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ronald Koeman hints at imminent departures of four Blaugrana stars, Diego Simeone denies trying to sign Lionel Messi, and more - 15th August 2021

Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad to the Camp Nou on Sunday to mark the start of the post Lionel Messi era. The Argentinean departed for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer and the Catalans will be hoping they can deal with his absence. Ronald Koeman has already spoken about embracing the future, and the Dutchman is planning for the days ahead.

For the first time in 18 years, FC Barcelona start their LaLiga season without Lionel Messi.



Barcelona are eager to streamline their squad this summer. The Catalans also want to bolster their youth ranks by targeting some of the most talented young players in the world.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer news from 15 August 2021.

Ronald Koeman hints at imminent departures of four Barcelona stars

Ronald Koeman has left Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Alex Collado and Miralem Pjanic out of the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s game. And Marca believes that by doing so, the Dutchman has hinted at the imminent departure of the four men. Koeman has instead opted for youngsters like Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Yusuf Demir and Alejandro Balde in his squad, along with Blaugrana B team forward Rey Minaj.

Barcelona are already looking to offload Coutinho, as the Brazilian has flopped since making his much-talked-about move to the Camp Nou. Umtiti’s injuries have been the bane of his career and with the Frenchman no longer the player he was, the Catalans might be ready to move him on too. Pjanic has also failed to find his feet since switching Turin for the Camp Nou and is staring at an uncertain future as well.

None of the players are in Koeman’s plans and Barcelona will be hoping to cash in on them before the end of the summer. The Catalans, however, have managed to register both Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in time for them to be included in the squad.

Diego Simeone denies trying to sign Lionel Messi

Diego Simeone has denied trying to sign Lionel Messi this summer. Barcelona shocked the world a few days ago by announcing that the six-time Ballon d’Or would leave the club. There was a beeline for the Argentinean’s signature as quite a few European superpowers attempted to include Lionel Messi in their squad.

It was previously believed that Atletico Madrid were among those vying for his signature, but Simeone has now refuted those claims. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team’s game against Celta Vigo, the Atletico Madrid manager claimed his team didn’t have any chance to secure the Argentinean’s signature.

“[Lionel Messi] is a really important departure for La Liga and for Barcelona. We weren't talking with him. We didn't have the slightest chance” said Simeone.

Barcelona submit offer for Turkish prodigy

Barcelona have submitted an offer for Turkish prodigy Emre Demir, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Catalans are committed to strengthening their youth side and want to add the 17-year-old to their roster. The La Liga side believe they can replicate the success of Ansu Fati and Oscar Mingueza with Demir and are convinced he can become a future star.

Barcelona have offered €2m for his services and are also willing to hand him a mouth-watering five-year contract. However, the transfer can only be completed after Demir turns 18.

