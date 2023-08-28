Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Saudi Arabia competition for Joao Felix, Manchester United want Marcos Alonso, and more - August 28, 2023

Barcelona registered a hard-fought 4-3 win over Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday (August 27) in La Liga. Goals from Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski helped complete a fruitful day at work for Xavi.

Meanwhile, in the transfer market, the Catalans face competition from Saudi Arabia for Joao Felix. Elsewhere, Manchester United have established contact with the La Liga champions for Marcos Alonso.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 28, 2023.

Barcelona face Saudi Arabia competition for Joao Felix

Joao Felix will leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer

Barcelona face competition from Saudi Arabia for the services of Joao Felix, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese forward will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid this summer following a fallout with manager Diego Simeone. The Catalans are hoping to prise him away as they look to add more creativity to their ranks.

Xavi was keen on signing Bernardo Silva or Giovani Lo Celso this summer to add to his team's attacking impetus. However, neither move appears likely, forcing the La Liga champions to pursue alternate avenues. Felix has emerged as an option, with Xavi overcoming his initial reluctance to finally sanction a deal.

Felix doesn't intend to wait forever for the Catalans amid interest from Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese will move to the Middle East if the transfer to Camp Nou doesn't materialize.

Manchester United want Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have asked Barcelona about the availability of left-back Marcos Alonso this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Spanish full-back arrived at the Camp Nou last year but is not a first choice under Xavi. The Catalans are willing to let him go for a fair price.

The Red Devils have entered the market for a new left-back following the injury to Luke Shaw. Tyrell Malacia is already sidelined with a knock, leaving the club shortstaffed at the left-back position. The Premier League giants have set their sights on Alonso, who already has experience of playing in the league with Chelsea.

Manchester United are likely to target a six-month loan deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until January. The Red Devils will be hoping to have Shaw and Malacia both fit by then. However, it is unclear if Barcelona will be open to a loan departure.

Xavi showers praise on Lamine Yamal

Xavi has spoken highly of Lamine Yamal after his impressive outing against Villarreal on Sunday. The 16-year-old set up Gavi's goal at the beginning of the game and gave a fine account of himself. The Spanish attacker is the latest talent to emerge out of La Masia.

Speaking after the game, as cited by Marca, Xavi said he wants Yamal to stay at the Camp Nou for a long time.

"My expectations [for Yamal] are very high. He's a starter not because of the coach's whim. His decision-making is almost always correct. He's intelligent. He's exceptional. I'd like to see him play with the Spanish national team. He hasn't told me anything about his plans. I hope he stays at Barcelona for many years," said Xavi.

He continued:

"He has the potential to make a mark. But with patience. I don't think there will be management issues. He's delighted and happy. He's humble, works hard, loves football... I see him ready to play. His age surprises me: just turned 16."

Xavi pointed out that the Catalans' fabled academy could be a big help to the team amid their financial woes.

"They also showed faith in me when I was 17 or 18. [Fermin] is another example. We need to look at the youth academy, especially given the economic situation we're in. Lamine Yamal was excellent today as well. I told them that I was scared when I was in their shoes, and I've told them not to be scared," said Xavi.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for further reinforcements before the end of the summer.