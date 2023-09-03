Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Ansu Fati return; Ousmane Dembele could regret PSG move, says journalist; and more - September 3, 2023

Barcelona travel to El Sadar on Sunday (September 3) to face Osasuna in La Liga. Xavi’s team are coming off a stunning 4-3 win over Villarreal last weekend.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi reckons Ansu Fati has unfinished business at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, attacker Ousmane Dembele could regret leaving the Blaugrana to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 3, 2023:

Xavi wants Ansu Fati Barcelona return

Ansu Fati moved to the Amex this summer on loan.

Xavi wants Ansu Fati to return to Barcelona next year and etch his name in the club’s history.

The Spanish forward left the Camp Nou this summer to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old has struggled for chances with the Blaugrana recently and opted to move to the Amex in search of regular football.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Caught Offside, Xavi said that Fati is part of the La Liga giants’ heritage.

“We want him to return and make history at Barcelona in the future. Ansu’s part of the club’s heritage. He just wanted to play and asked me to have this chance,” said Xavi.

Fati is yet to make his debut for the Seagulls.

Ousmane Dembele could regret PSG move, says journalist

Ousmane Dembele left the Camp Nou this summer.

Ousmane Dembele could be regretting his move to PSG this summer, according to journalist Albert Briva.

The French forward left Barcelona this summer to join the Parisians. The 26-year-old has blown hot and cold during his stay at the Camp Nou and is hoping to change his fortunes by moving to Paris.

However, in his column for SPORT, Briva said that Dembele is not guaranteed a place in Luis Enrique’s team.

“Dembele finds himself in a situation where his playing time and role have become significantly more competed for since his arrival in Paris, with the arrival of several new attacking options,” wrote Briva.

He continued:

“His lack of consistency, which was an issue during his time at Barcelona, and the risk of injuries could hinder his ambitions with the Parisian club.

"Furthermore, PSG’s manager, Luis Enrique, values performance above all and has a track record of making bold decisions regardless of a player’s status or reputation.”

Dembele is part of a new-look attack for the Ligue 1 champions that Enrique has assembled over the summer.

Xavi believes Joao Felix is a natural fit in his system

Joao Felix arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi believes Joao Felix would slot in seamlessly into his tactics at Barcelona. The Blaugrana secured the Portuguese this summer on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Xavi was keen to add more bite to an attack that lost Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati. Felix was identified as the ideal man for the job. Speaking to the press, as cited by 90 Min, the Spanish manager said that Felix and Joao Cancelo would be a big help to the La Liga giants.

“Joao Felix fits in 100%. He is a natural talent. He scores, and he can make the difference.

"He's a versatile player who can operate anywhere in attack. These (Felix and Cancelo) are two players who can help us a lot. We will treat them like any other player,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“We will try to help them be at their best level. It happened with Aubameyang, and he was exemplary. We try to make them comfortable and treat them with respect. With a good attitude, everyone will be happy."

Felix publicly admitted his admiration for Barcelona in an interview earlier this summer.