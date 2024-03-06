Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG not eyeing Frenkie de Jong; Blaugrana leading Ruben Amorim race, and more - March 6, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their La Liga game with Mallorca on Friday (March 8) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Xavi’s team are coming off a goalless league draw with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are not planning a move for Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are leading the race for Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim’s services.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 6, 2024:

PSG not eyeing Frenkie de Jong, says journalist

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Camp Nou remains up in the air.

PSG are not pursuing a move for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch midfielder’s future at Barcelona is subject to speculation once again this summer, with reports pointing towards his exit. The Parisians have been named as a possible destination for De Jong, but Jacobs has quashed those rumours.

In his column for Caught Offside, the journalist said that the Ligue 1 champions like Gavi instead but admitted that a move is next to impossible.

“PSG are also not currently pursuing De Jong either. In fact, it’s another Barcelona player, Gavi, they ideally want.

"It would be an audacious swoop given Barcelona view Gavi as a future captain and pretty much untouchable. And the French champions clearly have no intent to pay Gavi’s €1bn release clause either,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is a slightly simpler midfielder to land because he has a £100m+ release clause, and Newcastle may need to sell multiple players if they don’t qualify for European football next season.”

De Jong is out of action with a right ankle sprain and could be sidelined for a month.

Barcelona leading Ruben Amorim race

Ruben Amorim is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are the favourites to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager, according to The Independent.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a new manager following Xavi’s decision to part ways at the end of the season. Amorim has popped up on their radar following an impressive stint with Sporting.

The Portuguese manager helped the Lisbon based club win their first league title in 19 years in 2021. He has overseen 215 games in charge for Sporting, registering 152 wins.

Amorim’s efforts have also earned him admirers at Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but Bayer Leverkusen’s Xavi Alonso is the primary target for the Reds and the Bavarians.

That has opened the door for the La Liga giants to take advantage and steal Amorim from right under their rival’s noses.

Blaugrana could offload Raphinha this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Raphinha’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Barcelona could opt to cash in on Raphinha this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has endured an underwhelming time at the Camp Nou since joining the club from Leeds United in 2022. This season, he has dropped behind Lamine Yamal and is no longer a guaranteed starter.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, especially as the club is under financial duress. Recent reports have suggested interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur as well as Arsenal, with clubs from Saudi Arabia also in the race.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that a final decision regarding the player’s future is pending.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories about Raphinha’s future almost ever since he first joined Barcelona from Leeds. Much of it was just normal speculation, but now things could change this summer.

"My information is that Raphinha could be one of the players targeted by clubs in the summer. … and at some point, Barca will have to sell some players because of Financial Fair Play,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Saudi interest was there already last summer but from England too. Still, no decision has been made on Raphinha just yet, but let’s see what happens as interest is there, and some sales will be needed.”

Raphinha has appeared 25 times across competitions for the La Liga champions this season, registering five goals and eight assists.