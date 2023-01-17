Barcelona unlikely to pull off swap deal since 26-year-old star is happy at Camp Nou despite lack of playing time: Reports

Barcelona's attempts to pull off a swap deal with Inter Milan for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic may be thwarted by the reluctance of their own player, Franck Kessie.

The 26-year-old Ivorian has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with reports suggesting that Inter Milan have been in talks with Barcelona over a potential swap deal involving Brozovic.

As it stands right now, the Kessie/Brozovic operation looks to be a bit complicated as Kessie feels happy at Barcelona, despite not playing much.

However, Kessie may not be as eager to leave the Catalan club as previously thought. According to journalist Reshad Rahman, the midfielder is content at Barcelona, despite not playing as much as he would like. This could be a significant obstacle for the club in securing a deal for Brozovic.

Kessie joined Barcelona from AC Milan in June 2022, and has since made 17 appearances for the club in all competitions. While he has not been a regular starter under coach Xavi Hernandez, he has shown flashes of his quality in the limited minutes he has been given. He also has one goal to his name while playing for Barcelona.

The Ivorian international has also shown a good understanding with his teammates in the limited opportunities at Camp Nou.

While Kessie may not play as much as he would like, he is still happy at Barcelona. He believes that he can still play an essential role in the team and that he can still contribute positively whenever called upon.

He is also aware that Barcelona's competition for places in the midfield is robust. Kessi is willing to fight for his spot in playing X1, putting Barcelona's plans for a swap deal in limbo.

In contrast, Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club. The Croatian international is a versatile midfielder who can play as a holding midfielder or a central midfielder.





El trueque con Brozovic lo propusieron los italianos y es por Kessie



El croata gusta: doblaría la posición de Busi y mostró gran nivel en el Mundial



Sigue encima de la mesa, pero Kessie es feliz en el Barça y Barcelona y prioriza seguir

However, Kessie's happiness at Barcelona could be a deal breaker for the swap deal between Barcelona and Inter Milan. The operation looks a bit complicated as Kessie feels happy at the club, despite not playing much.

Barcelona's €7m demands hinder Memphis Depay's move to Atletico Madrid, Carrasco not included in the deal

It looks like Memphis Depay's move to Atlético Madrid may hit a roadblock due to FC Barcelona's demands.



Memphis Depay has agreed to join Atlético Madrid but FC Barcelona want a transfer fee of €7m which Atleti are not willing to pay and they do not want to give Yannick Carrasco either.

According to MARCA's Pedro Morata, Depay has agreed to join Atleti, but Barcelona is requesting a transfer fee of €7m, which Atleti is unwilling to pay.

Newcastle United are also in the fray to sign the Dutch forward, and the cash-rich Premier League club could hijack Atletico's plans if the transfer saga around Depay lingers for long.

Additionally, Atleti is unwilling to include Yannick Carrasco in the deal, which could further complicate matters. It remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree, but it looks like Depay's move to Madrid may not be as smooth as initially thought.

