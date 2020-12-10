Barcelona unsure of manager Ronald Koeman’s methods: Reports

Barcelona players are unsure of current manager Ronald Koeman’s methods, according to reports. The Dutchman joined the Catalan club ahead of this season but has failed to steady their ship so far.

Barcelona parted ways with former manager Ernesto Valverde in January this year after a stretch of poor results.

The Spaniard, who won two league titles with the Blaugrana in his two full seasons at the club, was replaced by Quique Setien. Barcelona managed to end the 2019-20 season in second place in the league behind Real Madrid, but by then, Setien’s tenure was already marred with controversies.

A shocking 2-8 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League proved to be the final nail in his coffinm and Setien was sacked three days later.

Koeman was brought in to take charge, but his presence has failed to solve the issues plaguing Barcelona so far. And it now appears that the Dutchman’s methods don’t seem to have too many fans in the dressing room as well.

Barcelona have lacked consistency under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona are currently tenth in the La Liga table after ten games, already 12 points behind current leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Catalans have won four and lost as many league games so far, with their penchant to blow hot and cold frustrating the fans no end. However, Koeman’s men won their first five games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League only to lose 3-0 against Juventus and cede top spot in the group.

Barça have not won a Champions League knockout second leg away from home since their 1-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2011. pic.twitter.com/wNqiJDQLnZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 10, 2020

That game encapsulated Barcelona’s problems this season - they simply have not been consistent enough.

Advertisement

While it is not fair to blame the manager for all of Barcelona's troubles, reports suggest that Koeman’s methods and tactics are only adding to the tension at Camp Nou.

Koeman is failing to fix continuing problems at @FCBarcelona 😬https://t.co/U19tMNquP2 pic.twitter.com/TWLusIqFvx — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 10, 2020

The Barcelona locker dressing room is apparently unsure about the Dutchman’s methods.

Nevertheless, Koeman retains the support of the dressing room for now, and the squad reportedly enjoys his presence and persona. The Dutchman spent six seasons at the Camp Nou as a player and is well aware of the culture of the club.

However, not all players are convinced with the methods and philosophy Koeman is trying to preach at Barcelona. The change of formation from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 has also created unrest because there’s a general belief that Barcelona does not have the personnel to suit that formation.

It remains to be seen whether the Dutchman could swiftly turn things around and prove his critics wrong.