Barcelona unwilling to sell star player next summer despite strong interest from Manchester City - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to sell left-back Alejandro Balde amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The youngster is currently the first-choice full-back for the Catalan side after breaking into the first team last season. He replaced long-term servant Jordi Alba in the position, managing 30 La Liga starts in the 2022/23 campaign. This season, the Spain international has started 10 top-tier fixtures, bagging an assist in the process.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Blaugrana do not wish to sell the 20-year-old defender. He said on The Daily Briefing (via Football Espana):

“Balde signed new important deal at Barca in September, so, no – nothing at all. He’s a key player for Barca and his extension was another message that they want him to be a key part of the project in the future."

The youngster was recently handed a long-term contract extension that will see him at the club till 2028. Hence, Balde is seen as a long-term prospect by the Blaugrana.

After coming up the ranks with Barcelona's youth system, Balde has made 67 senior appearances for the Spanish giants, bagging one goal and eight assists. It looks unlikely that the full-back will seek a move away from his current employers in the near future.

Barcelona want to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo permanently in 2024 - Reports

Joao Cancelo (via Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a permanent move for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo once his stay in Spain ends in the summer of 2024. The Portugal international joined Xavi's side on a loan deal this summer and has established himself as a key player.

The 29-year-old defender was deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad, which saw him spend the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with German giants Bayern Munich.

Amid these circumstances, Football Espana claims that Barcelona have made Cancelo a priority signing for next summer. Since joining the La Liga side, the defender has made 14 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and an assist.

The aforementioned report claims that Manchester City are willing to sell their player should an offer of €50 million come their way. With the Cityzens willing to let go of Cancelo, the Catalan side are certainly in the running to secure his services on a permanent basis in 2024.