Barcelona waiting for official bid from RB Leipzig for Ilaix Moriba - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly waiting for RB Leipzig to make an official bid for midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

The Bundesliga side have been linked with Moriba in the last few weeks but did not meet Barcelona's €20m valuation of Moriba.

The 18-year-old came through the highly-rated La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in February. A bright start at Camp Nou saw him score one goal and provide three assists in 14 La Liga appearances, out of which just four were starts.

Moriba's style of play and physique earned comparisons with Paul Pogba and big things were expected from him at Barcelona. He was earmarked to be a mainstay in the club's midfield for the next decade.

However, with a few months to go until the end of his contract with the Blaugrana, he has stalled on signing an extension.

According to reports, Tottenham have also expressed interest in Moriba but the player's agents are reportedly more interested in a move to Germany and have subsequently told the Londoners.

RB Leipzig have reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich for the transfer of club captain Marcel Sabitzer, who could soon join the Bavarians for a fee of €20m. They would then be in the market for a replacement in the middle of the park and have identified Moriba as their man.

Ilaix Moriba among a number of players who Barcelona are willing to let go

Barcelona need to sell off some players

Barcelona's dire finances mean that the sale of players is paramount and a number of players have been placed on the selling list.

Most of these are players who have struggled for gametime and seemingly have no future at the club. The likes of Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho could do with a move away from Camp Nou.

In the case of Ilaix Moriba, Barcelona would like to retain his services but the teenager could become the latest in a long line of La Masia graduates to depart the club at a tender age.

In light of his refusal to sign an extension, it is imperative that the Catalans sell him off this summer rather than lose him for free at the expiration of his contract next year.

RB Leipzig have a history of developing young players, particularly in midfield. Therefore, Ilaix Moriba's career trajectory could be better served by a move to Germany rather than struggling to play at his boyhood club.

