Barcelona weighing up the possibility of signing Bayern Munich midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso next summer. The French midfielder's current contract with the German giants is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Gerard Romero as relayed by Fichajes, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is keen to strengthen his squad in January and next summer. Xavi is believed to be interested in signing a long-term replacement for the aging Sergio Busquets.

Corentin Tolisso joined Bayern Munich from French club Lyon in the summer of 2017. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the German club as he scored ten goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions.

Tolisso's progress at Bayern Munich was hampered due to a serious knee injury he suffered during the 2018-19 campaign. He has since been an integral part of the club's first team, but has struggled to maintain fitness.

The midfielder has made thirteen appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season. Tolisso has less than seven months remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga club and is widely expected to run down his contract and become a free agent next summer.

Barcelona are currently going through a transitionary phase under the management of Xavi Hernandez. The club are, however, facing debts in the region of €1.35 billion, and could struggle to back their manager financially in the transfer market.

The Catalan giants are therefore likely to look to free agency and loan markets for new signings during the January transfer window and next summer. Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Corentin Tolisso's contract situation at Bayern Munich and are interested in signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona's youngsters continue to impress this season

Barcelona academy products Gavi and Nico Gonzalez were on the scoresheet as the Catalan club claimed a much-needed 3-2 victory over Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

Xavi Hernandez's side are currently suffering from a massive injury crisis, and have therefore had to promote and depend on the performances of a number of youth academy products this season.

The likes of Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez, and Alejandro Balde have all been highly impressive for Barcelona this season. Despite their on-going financial troubles and injury woes, Barcelona's future looks bright due to the emergence of a number of young talents this season.

