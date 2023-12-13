Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal could break UEFA Champions League record, held by Ansu Fati, against Royal Antwerp

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal could break his on-loan teammate Ansu Fati's record of being the youngest UEFA Champions League goalscorer on Wednesday (December 13).

Xavi's side - who have already won their group with a game to spare - travel to Belgium to take on Royal Antwerp in their final group game. Barca have won four of their five games, including a thumping 5-0 home win against Antwerp on the opening day.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old Lamal has taken the competition by storm, becoming the youngest player to appear (16 years, 68 days) and the youngest to start (16 years, 83 days).

If he scores at Antwerp on Wednesday, he will usurp Fati as the youngest Champions League scorer. The on-loan attacker - who's at Brighton & Hove Albion - was 17 years and 40 days old when he set the record four years ago at Inter Milan.

Yamal, who's 16 years and 153 days, gets his best opportunity to take the record in a dead-rubber for Barca. If he doesn't do so on Wednesday, he will have the opportunity to attempt the record in the knockouts in February/March, but that will be tougher, as he will come up against sterner opposition.

What records Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has set this season?

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has hit the ground running in his first full season for the La Liga giants.

By appearing at home in the 2-0 win over Cadiz in August, Yamal became Barca's youngest starter for the club. Two months later, by scoring against Granada in October, Lamal became the competition's youngest goalscorer at 16 years, 87 days, breaking Fati's record (16 years, 304 days).

Last season, he became Barca's youngest first-team player, at 15 years and nine months, when he came on for the Week-32 clash against Real Betis.

This campaign, Yamal's sparkling displays for Barca earned him a Spain call-up, where he created more records. The teenager became the youngest player to appear for La Roja and the youngest to score for them (7-1 win over Georgia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier), breaking his Barca teammate Gavi's marks.