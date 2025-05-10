Bastian Schweinsteiger claims former Manchester United star was better than Andrea Pirlo 

Bastian Schweinsteiger recently picked former Manchester United star Paul Pogba over Andrea Pirlo. He believes the Frenchman was better than the Italian great.
Schweinsteiger spent two seasons with the Red Devils between 2015 and 2017 after joining from Bayern Munich. He made 35 appearances for them, registering two goals and two assists. He, however, shared the pitch just once with Pogba.
In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Schweinsteiger was asked to pick between midfielders. He picked Pogba over himself and the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Roy Keane. He then also picked him over Andrea Pirlo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.
Pogba had multiple stints at Manchester United and Juventus. For the Red Devils, he recorded 233 goals, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists. He was widely regarded as one of the best midfielders at his peak. However, injuries and other issues saw him leave Old Trafford in 2022. Pogba is currently a free agent after leaving Juventus in 2024.
Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, picked Busquets over Pogba in the aforementioned interview. He ended up picking Zinedine Zidane as the greatest midfielder of all time.
Bastian Schweinsteiger backs Manchester United to win UEFA Europa League
The former German midfielder believes Manchester United can go all the way in the UEFA Europa League this season. He said that they are gaining momentum at the right time and hence, could win the competition.
Manchester United beat a 10-man Athletic Club 3-0 at San Mames in the first leg of the semi-final on May 1. After the game, Schweinsteiger said (via 3News):
“With Bruno Fernandes controlling the midfield and young players stepping up like Alejandro Garnacho, they’re building momentum. The match against Athletic impressed me a lot. After the red card, it boosted players’ momentum to play. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go all the way and lift the Europa League trophy. It’s about picking the form at the right time.”
Manchester United went on to hammer Athletic Club 4-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg on May 8, winning the tie 7-1 on aggregate. Mikel Jauregizar gave the visitors the lead in the 31st minute. However, Mason Mount (72', 90+1'), Casemiro (79'), and Rasmus Hojlund (85') completed the win for the hosts.
In the final, the Red Devils will face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames on May 21.