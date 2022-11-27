Bastian Schweinsteiger delivers grim verdict on Argentina's win against Mexico despite 'great goal' from Lionel Messi

Bastian Schweinsteiger feels Lionel Messi's Argentina were underwhelming against Mexico on Saturday (26 November), although they managed to win the game.

Argentina suffered a humiliating defeat in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. They had to avoid defeat against Mexico on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16 alive.

La Albiceleste refused to give in to the pressure as they ultimately emerged victorious against El Tri. Messi gave the side the lead in the 64th minute of the match, while Enzo Fernandez's late goal sealed a 2-0 win.

Lionel Scaloni's side currently sit second in Group C of the World Cup with three points from two matches. A win against Poland in their final group game on Wednesday (30 November) would see them book their place in the knockout stage.

Schweinsteiger, though, has not been impressed with what he has seen from Argentina so far. The Germany legend thinks they need to improve drastically to get a positive result against Poland and qualify for the Round of 16. He wrote on Twitter:

"It had to be Messi! With his great goal, he keeps Argentina in the tournament and their hopes alive. Nevertheless, it was not a good performance by the Albiceleste. They will need to improve against Poland on Wednesday, if they want to make it to the last 16."

While a win against Poland would guarantee a place in the Round of 16, a defeat would see Argentina crash out of the World Cup. A draw, on the other hand, would see them depend on the result of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

In such a case, Saudi Arabia can go through by simply beating El Tri on Wednesday. Mexico can progress by defeating the Green Falcons by four goals, while a draw would see La Albiceleste go through on goal difference.

Messi equals Diego Maradona's World Cup tally for Argentina

Messi's opener against Mexico on Saturday was his eighth goal for the country in the World Cup. He has thus equalled fellow Argentine great late Diego Maradona's tally in the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is now the joint-second highest scorer in the country's history at the World Cup. He and Maradona are joined by Guillermo Stabile, who also has eight goals to his name.

Gabriel Batistuta has scored more goals than any other Argentinean in the World Cup. Messi, though, is just two goals behind the former AS Roma and Fiorentina forward.

