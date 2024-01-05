Bastian Schweinsteiger predicts who will win Champions League this season

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has backed the Bundesliga giants to beat the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

The Bavarians have made an excellent start to their European campaign, finishing top of Group A which also consisted of FC Copenhagen, Fenerbahce, and Manchester United. Thomas Tuchel's men went unbeaten, with five wins and one draw in six games.

Bayern face Serie A side Lazio in the last 16 and will head into that tie as favorites. Schweinsteiger has tipped them to go all the way and win the Champions League in a video released on his X account.

Bayern will have to see off competition from the likes of reigning European champions City and record-holders Madrid. Pep Guardiola's men have started the campaign strongly, winning Group G with six wins from six games.

The Cityzens won last season's tournament and beat the Bavarians 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. They also eliminated Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos in the semi-finals with a 5-1 thrashing on aggregate.

However, Madrid are a different beast this season, buoyed by the arrival of Europe's in-form attacker Jude Bellingham. The English superstar has bagged 17 goals in 22 games across competitions, including four goals in five Champions League outings.

When did Bayern Munich last win the Champions League?

Bayern Munich cruised to European glory in 2020.

Bayern have won the competition six times in their history, with Schweinsteiger picking up a winners' medal in 2013. But, that wasn't the most recent time the Bundesliga giants lifted the illustrious trophy.

Hansi Flick oversaw their last triumph in 2020 when the Bavarians beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final. Kingsley Coman grabbed the winner in the 59th minute.

Fans will recall that Champions League campaign as it was when one of the most incredible games in the competition's history took place. Bayern thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals which was the first time the Blaugrana had conceded eight goals in a game since 1946.

There are some comparisons with the side that went on to win that tournament with the one Tuchel currently has at his disposal. Robert Lewandowski was the Bundesliga giants' protagonist, but Harry Kane has filled the void left by the iconic Polish striker.

Kane has bagged 25 goals in 22 games across competitions. The England captain has netted four goals in six games and his form could be key for the Bavarians' hopes of winning the Champions League.