Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid? Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe names team he'd prefer to face in UCL Round of 16 

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has named Atletico Madrid as the team he would prefer to face in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Los Blancos qualified for the next round after beating Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the playoffs on February 19.

Mbappe was one of the best players in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over the Sky Blues at the Bernabeu with a hat-trick to his name. The Frenchman has now scored seven times in 10 appearances in the UCL for Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti's side will face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16.

In the post-match press conference, Kylian Mbappe was asked which team he would like to face in the last 16 out of their two possible opponents. The French superstar opted for their league rivals Atletico Madrid and said:

“Leverkusen or Atleti? Both difficult, but maybe I prefer Atleti, so we save ourselves a long trip.”

Los Blancos notably faced Los Colchoneros in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final where the former won 4-1 during extra time. After Diego Godin gave Atletico an early lead (36'), Sergio Ramos scored an iconic header in the 93rd minute to keep Los Blancos in the game.

Further goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty brought Real Madrid their famed La Decima (10th Champions League title). The historic triumph came during Carlo Ancelotti's first stint as coach at the Bernabeu.

Overall, the two Spanish rivals have faced each other six times in the UCL with Los Blancos winning four times, Atletico once, and one stalemate. The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, scheduled for February 21, will decide Real Madrid's next opponents in the tournament.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe after win over Manchester City in UCL

In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham appreciated Kylian Mbappe's performance in their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the UCL playoffs second leg. The Englishman said:

"Mbappe? It's incredible what he's done in his career. He started slow but he's flying now. It's a pleasure to watch him play."

Mbappe did not have the most pleasant start at Real Madrid after arriving as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2024. The France international took his time to adjust to a new position as a centre-forward. However, he has now contributed 27 goals and three assists in 37 outings for Los Blancos.

Bellingham also experienced a slow start to the season. The Englishman, who was incredible in his first season at the Bernabeu (2023-24) was shifted to a less attack-oriented role after Mbappe's arrival. However, Carlo Ancelotti appears to have dealt with the technical issues for now with Los Merengues being strong contenders in both the UCL and LaLiga.

