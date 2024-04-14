Bayer Leverkusen star takes sly dig at Arsenal as he celebrates Bundesliga win with Granit Xhaka, video goes viral

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong appears to have taken a subtle dig at Arsenal after his side lifted the Bundesliga title on Sunday (14 April).

Xabi Alonso's side became German champions for the first time in the club's history after their 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen. Leverkusen have been in extraordinarily dominant form this season, leading the table by 16 points over second-placed Bayern Munich.

Their massive lead allowed them to lift the Bundesliga title with five games remaining in the campaign. Granit Xhaka, who left Arsenal last summer to join Bayer Leverkusen, played a key role in Alonso's team.

The Swiss midfielder has started all 29 of Leverkusen's league fixtures this season and has been a major part of their success this term. During the locker-room celebrations, Jeremie Frimpong went live on Instagram with Xhaka and took aim at Arsenal.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back said:

"Granit, You came from Arsenal and you won it here! My f*cking G!"

Expand Tweet

This comes on the same day Arsenal dropped three huge points against Aston Villa in the Premier League title race, losing 2-0 at the Emirates. The Gunners have moved down to second place after a costly defeat to Unai Emery's side.

The north Londoners find themselves two points behind league-leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool trail behind in third on goal difference.

"I'm shocked" - Arsenal legend Paul Merson hopes Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso doesn't 'regret' Liverpool snub

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso may come to regret his decision to snub a move to Liverpool this summer. Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, explaining that he's fatigued and in need of a sabbatical.

Alonso, a Liverpool icon who led Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title ever earlier today, was heavily linked with the Merseysiders and rumored to be their top candidate. He was also heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich with Thomas Tuchel set to depart this summer.

However, the Spaniard rejected the prospect of replacing Klopp at Anfield and has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season. Speaking about the snub on Sky Sports, Merson said (via The Mirror):

"You've got to make hay while the sun shines in management, and you're talking about two of the biggest jobs in world football. They might never come again."

Merson added:

"I don't see Bayer Leverkusen winning the league again next year, I think Bayern the juggernaut will continue where they've been the last 10 years. I'm shocked. I can understand he's probably happy what he's doing, he's getting great accolades and rightly so, but these come along once in a blue moon."

"I just hope he doesn't regret this. I know what management's like, everyone gets the sack in the end. They're two of the biggest jobs in the world of football."

Poll : Did Arsenal make a mistake letting Xhaka go? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion