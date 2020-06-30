×
Bayern Munich agree sensational cut-price deal for EPL superstar Leroy Sane

  • Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with EPL giants Manchester City for the transfer of Leroy Sane.
  • The German international is set to seal his dream move to the Bavarian giants and return to the Bundesliga.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 23:27 IST
Bayern Munich have finally got their man
According to Christian Falk via Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with EPL giants Manchester City for the transfer of Leroy Sane. As per reports, the fee is believed to be under €50 million, which represents a massive steal for the Bavarian giants.

Sane came close to signing for Bayern Munich last summer after the Bundesliga outfit agreed a deal worth €80 million with the EPL champions at the time. However, the German international picked up an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in Manchester City's FA Cup triumph against Liverpool.

Due to his severe injury, Bayern Munich pulled the plug on the deal, as Sane continued his recovery and rehabilitation with the EPL giants. Despite the failed transfer, the 24-year-old had his heart set on a return to the Bundesliga and was desperate to move to Bayern Munich.

EPL manager Pep Guardiola confirmed earlier this week that Sane will not sign a contract extension with Manchester City.

The Spaniard also added that while the Cityzens will agree to sell if a suitable bid were to come in, he could remain with the EPL club for another season and leave on a free transfer.

EPL star finally secures dream Bayern Munich move

Leroy Sane is set to return to the Bundesliga
However, Bayern Munich have moved quickly to complete a transfer. Sane is set to put pen to paper on a five-year-deal and is not expected to be amongst the top earners at the club.

The German is aware of the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and has reportedly lowered his wage demand to seal him dream switch to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have also agreed a deal to sign former Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi, who is expected to sign a five year deal with the club on a free transfer.

The Frenchman is one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football and rejected a contract extension with the Parisian outfit to sign for Bayern Munich.

Sane's departure is a massive blow for Manchester City, who surrendered the EPL title to Liverpool this season. The German international has featured just once for the Cityzens in the EPL in the current campaign but has finally overcome his injury struggles.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Mikel Oyrazabal have been linked with the EPL side over the past few months, as Guardiola looks to draft in a replacement for his Bayern Munich bound superstar.

While Manchester City look well set to finish second on the EPL standings, their title defence has been disastrous. Liverpool are 23 points clear of them in the EPL summit currently and have mathematically sealed the EPL title with seven games to spare.

The two sides are set to lock horns at the Etihad Stadium next week, as the Cityzens prepare to greet the newly crowned EPL champions with a guard of honour.

Despite the circumstances, the game promises to be an exciting contest between two of the best sides in the EPL and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Published 30 Jun 2020, 23:27 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City FC Bayern Munich Football Leroy Sane Pep Guardiola Bayern Munich Transfer News
