Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller makes confident claim ahead of UCL showdown against PSG

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is confident of his team's chances in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 return leg against PSG on Wednesday (March 8) at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have a slender 1-0 lead, thanks to their narrow win in Paris last month.

Kingsley Coman, scorer of the winner against the French champions in the 2020 final, returned to haunt his former team at the Parc des Princes by netting the only goal of the game.

PSG, led by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, will have to overturn the deficit in Munich to stay afloat in the competition. Muller, though, emphatically claimed that the game is Bayern's to lose, as they play at home.

Georg Holzner @georg_holzner



…über den 🗣️ #Müller zum #PSG -Spiel: „Die Vorzeichen sind gut. Wir haben das 1:0 im Rücken. Wir haben das Stadion im Rücken. Und wir haben Selbstvertrauen.“…über den #BVB : „Zehn Siege kriegt du nicht geschenkt. Da machst du einiges richtig. Das hat auch nichts mit Glück zu tun.“ #fcb 🗣️ #Müller zum #PSG-Spiel: „Die Vorzeichen sind gut. Wir haben das 1:0 im Rücken. Wir haben das Stadion im Rücken. Und wir haben Selbstvertrauen.“ …über den #BVB: „Zehn Siege kriegt du nicht geschenkt. Da machst du einiges richtig. Das hat auch nichts mit Glück zu tun.“ #fcb

Speaking about the upcoming tie, he said (via Georg Holzner) that the 'omens' are good for a confident Bayern side:

“The omens are good. We have the 1-0 in the back. We have the stadium behind us. And we have confidence."

Bayern haven't lost at home all season. In fact, you will have to go all the way back to January last year when a visiting team - Borussia Monchengladbach (2-1, Bundesliga) - won at the Alliaz Arena.

However, Bayern won't have good memories of PSG's last visit to Bavaria, as the Ligue 1 giants secured a 3-2 win in the 2020-21 quarterfinals.

PSG counting on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to see them through

Bayern Munich may seem like the favourites right now, but PSG cannot be written off just yet, especially with two of their stellar attackers, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, in sublime form.

Both players have been scoring goals galore. With Neymar out injured, they have seen their partnership develop further, with Messi and Mbappe's link-ups getting more devastating.

Both players have scored in their last three games, with Mbappe netting five times and Messi thrice, while setting each other up for most of those strikes too. They will undoubtedly be the biggest threat coming from the visitors. Bayern's chances of progressing would largely depend on keeping Messi and Mbappe quiet.

