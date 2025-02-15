Bayern Munich begin talks to sign Manchester United star amid uncertain future under Ruben Amorim: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly commenced talks with Manchester United for the transfer of forward Antony, who is on loan at LaLiga outfit Real Betis. The German giants are interested in the Brazilian star, who left the Red Devils temporarily in the January transfer window.

Antony struggled to justify his €100 million price tag in English football, leading him to lose his place in the Manchester United squad under Ruben Amorim. The former Ajax man was sent out to Real Betis in January and has hit the ground running in the Spanish side, scoring two goals in his first three appearances.

Manchester United cannot guarantee a future at the club for Antony under Amorim, leading Bayern Munich to show their interest in the 24-year-old, as per Fichajes.net. The Bundesliga giants are looking to pay around €50 million, half of what he originally cost the Red Devils, for the forward in the summer.

Amad Diallo signed a new contract at Manchester United earlier this season and has done more than enough to justify his place in their squad. For Antony, the opposite was the case for the longest time before he joined Real Betis, where he was named Man of the Match in his first two LaLiga games.

Bayern Munich are preparing for life after the duo of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, both of whom look likely to leave in the summer. In their bid not to be caught off guard, they have registered their interest in Antony, and it will be seen if they are willing to match the Red Devils' valuation of the forward.

Manchester United eyeing move for LaLiga star - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Athletic Club defender Dani Vivian in the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Red Devils need central defensive cover following the long-term injury suffered by Lisandro Martinez earlier this month.

Ruben Amorim's side signed Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven in January but failed to sign any experienced players, preferring to wait until the summer. With Victor Lindelof set to leave the club and Martinez likely to be out until the end of the year, their sights are set on Vivian.

Dani Vivian, whose contract runs until 2032, has been an important player for Ernesto Valverde's side, with the 25-year-old already having played eight times for the Spanish national team. This season, he has made 30 appearances for the Basque club across all competitions.

