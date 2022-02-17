Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on sought-after Chelsea striker: Reports

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly monitoring the performances of Chelsea loanee Armando Broja. The Albanian has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances during his loan spell with Southampton this season.

According to The Sun, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund could plot a summer move for Armando Broja. The Bundesliga clubs are likely to face stiff competition for the signing of the striker. Reports suggest Arsenal, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are interested in the striker as well.

Armando Broja rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his debut for the club during the 2019-20 season. After failing to become a regular member of the Blues' first team, Broja joined Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2020.

He scored 11 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivise side before returning to Chelsea last summer. The Albanian joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal in 2021.

He has scored six goals and provided 20 appearances in all competitions for the Saints this season. Broja's impressive performances for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side has caught the attention of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich are preparing themselves for the potential exit of Robert Lewandowski next summer. According to ESPN, the Polish striker is seeking a new challenge and could leave the Bundesliga club this summer. Lewandowski is reportedly eyeing a move to Spanish club Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Erling Haaland. Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for the German club, and has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

The Norwegian is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Chelsea could look to keep hold of Armnado Broja amidst interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

A number of Chelsea's attackers have failed to produce the goods for the club this season. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku joined the club from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer, but has thus far failed to live up to expectations. The former Manchester United star has managed to score just five Premier League goals this season for the Blues.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been unable to adjust to the speed and physical nature of the Premier League dispute joining Chelsea last summer. The duo have scored just three league goals between them this season.

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but could remain at Stamford Bridge this summer. Thomas Tuchel's side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. The striker's speed and finishing ability are likely to be a major asset to the Blues.

