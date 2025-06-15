Bayern Munich break FIFA Club World Cup record after their 10-0 win over Auckland City

Bayern Munich has set a new record for the biggest win in a FIFA Club Cup match following their 10-0 thrashing of Auckland FC on Sunday, June 15. The two sides faced off at the TQL Stadium in the opening fixture of Group C.

Ad

Manager Vincent Kompany named a strong starting XI to face the New Zealand-based club. Players like Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Muller all got the nod.

The one-sided encounter saw the Bundesliga champions score six times in the first half and another four in the second period. Jamal Musialala came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick (67', 73', 84'). Olise (20', 45+3'), Muller (45', 89'), and Kingsley Coman (6', 21') each bagged a brace, while Sacha Boey was the other scorer (18').

Ad

Trending

With the result, Bayern Munich shattered the record for the biggest win at the tournament, previously held by Al-Hilal. The Saudi-based club defeated the UAE side Al-Jazira 6-1 in the second round of the 2021 edition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's pertinent to note that Auckland City are the only amateur side contesting the rebranded 32-team Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will hope to go all the way following a brilliant start to the tournament in the United States. The Bavarian club will be gunning for a third FIFA Club World Cup title, having previously won in 2013 and 2020.

They will next face Argentine side Boca Juniors on June 21. They will then round up their group fixtures with a clash against fellow European side Benfica three days later.

Ad

Bayern Munich's statistics against Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup

Vincent Kompany's side ran riot over an Auckland City side whose players are predominantly amateur and part-time based. Bayern Munich created six big chances and recorded 31 shots, with 17 being on target. They completed 780 passes, recording a 90 percent pass accuracy with 704 accurate passes.

Auckland, meanwhile, created no big chances and managed just one shot in the clash. The New Zealand side recorded a 74 percent pass accuracy (240/323). Manuel Neuer was called into action just once, while the opposition goalkeeper Conor Tracey made seven saves.

No yellow or red card was issued in the encounter, which saw Bayern enjoy a large chunk of the possession (71%-29 %) (via FotMob).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More