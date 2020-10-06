Bayern Munich: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

Bayern Munich started the season where they left the last, picking up an 8-0 victory at the expense of Schalke. The German champions also picked up Cup wins against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund and will be looking to continue their form this season.

The Bavarians have had a fruitful transfer window, signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City well before the start of the new campaign. However, there have been some curious additions, like that of Brazilian international Douglas Costa.

Here are the ins and outs from Bayern Munich this window -

Ins: Leroy Sane (€44.5m, Manchester City), Bouna Sarr (undisclosed, Olympique de Marseille), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (free, PSG), Marc Roca (€10m plus add-ons, Espanyol), Alexander Nübel (Free, Schalke 04), Douglas Costa (Loan, Juventus)

Outs: Thiago Alcantara (€30m, Liverpool), Sven Ulreich (Loan, Hamburger SV), Lars Lukas Mai (Loan, SV Darmstadt 98), Michaël Cuisance (Loan, Olympique de Marseille)

Bayern Munich completed three deadline day signings

Bayern Munich had an exciting end to the transfer window with three new signings on the last day. The Bundesliga champions missed out on Sergino Dest, who decided to move to Barcelona and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who remained at Chelsea.

Marc Roca signed for Bayern Munich from Espanyol this summer

Douglas Costa will replace Ivan Perisic in the side after Bayern chose not to use the option to buy the Croatian. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who scored an important goal for PSG in the Champions League, will act as the back up for Robert Lewandowski.

Bouna Sarr, a right-back by trade, is likely to deputise for Benjamin Pavard after Álvaro Odriozola returned to Real Madrid. The Bundesliga giants garnered some criticism for those three signings due to availability of highly-rated youngsters like Joshua Zirkzee, Chris Richards, and Jamal Musiala for those positions.

Marc Roca, though, appears to be a shrewd signing, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara. Bayern wanted to sign the midfielder last season but were put off by Espanyol's valuation.

Alexander Nübel, still just 24 years old, is viewed as Manuel Neuer's heir at the Allianz Arena. However, the German Number 1 has found his mojo after a couple of difficult seasons with injury.