Bayern Munich contact 27-year old agent as potential Robert Lewandowski replacement: Reports

In the wake of Barcelona's increased links with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the German giants are hunting for replacements should their marksman leave. Not many players in Europe can fill the void of the Polish striker, whose record in-front of goal remains as imperious as ever.

German outlet BILD reports that the Bundesliga champions are lining up a move for Ajax centre-forward Sebastian Haller. Bayern Munich have also contacted his entourage and believe that he could be the man to inherit Lewandowski's legacy. The 33-year old is under contract until 2023, but the club's attempts to secure an extension have not bore any fruit yet.

Come January, the Poland international will be free to discuss his future with other clubs. Entering next season with his contract unresolved will not be ideal for the Bavarians. They might take the opportunity to cash in on him rather than let him go on a free with Barcelona seriously looking to secure his signature.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



Which is your favourite @Lewy_official moment from this season? 🤔



#Bundesliga 309 goals in 379 appearancesWhich is your favourite @Lewy_official moment from this season? 🤔 309 goals in 379 appearances 🐐Which is your favourite @Lewy_official moment from this season? 🤔#Bundesliga https://t.co/grgBfipkqt

That is where Haller comes into the picture. The striker is currently valued at €30 million as per Transfermarkt and BILD suggests that he could be available for nearly €40 million. The 27-year old has enjoyed a remarkable season under Erik ten Hag, scoring 33 times in 39 appearances and has also provided nine assists.

His prolific record in front of goal has helped Ajax close in on another Eredevisie title as the Dutch side find themselves four points clear at the top of PSV Eindhoven.

Bayern Munich target Haller had an impressive stint in the Bundesliga

The Ivory Coast international played in the German top-flight for two years from 2017 to 2019 when he represented Eintracht Frankfurt. In his first season, he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances. Haller then stepped up his game in the second season, notching 15 goals and nine assists in 29 appearances.

Those numbers earned him a €50 million move to Premier League club West Ham, where the striker spent an underwhelming season-and-a-half before being sold to Ajax.

As such, Bayern Munich will get a man who has proven his credentials in the Bundesliga already. At the Dutch club, the 27-year old has shown that if he is given service inside the box in abundance, he can convert opportunities into goals and Julian Nagelsmann's side have no shortage of creative wide players.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️"He's ready for every situation"



🗣️"A top coach is always good for the Premier League"



Ajax striker Sébastien Haller reacts to Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United manager. 🗣️"He's ready for every situation" 🗣️"A top coach is always good for the Premier League"Ajax striker Sébastien Haller reacts to Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United manager. https://t.co/xXFzfQ4qu6

BILD reports that Haller's wage demands are in the region of £8.4m per season and he would be an affordable option for the Bavarians. The outlet also mentioned Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Benfica's Darwin Nunez as potential targets that Bayern Munich could approach if Robert Lewandowski departs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava