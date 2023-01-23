Bayern Munich dealt massive injury blow as UCL clash against PSG edges closer: Reports

Bayern Munich have been dealt a massive blow as Sadio Mane is reportedly injured ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The injury comes at a crucial time for Bayern Munich as they prepare to take on one of the toughest teams in Europe in Round 16 of the competition. The Senegalese goalscorer also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

Mane joined Bayern from Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £35 euros on a three-year contract. He has been in good form for the German giants since his arrival.

He has quickly established himself as one of the key players in the team. The former Liverpool man has been instrumental in helping Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga table, scoring six goals in 14 league games.

However, his injury now puts his participation in the upcoming match against PSG in doubt. The Bavarians will travel to the Parc des Princes on February 14.

The extent of Mane's injury is not yet known, and it remains to be seen how long the Senegalese international will be out.

The injury comes at a time when Bayern are already dealing with several other injury concerns, including veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. This has put a lot of pressure on the team's squad depth and has forced them to rely on some of their less experienced players from the youth academy.

Despite this, Bayern Munich will be determined to put on a solid performance against PSG and hope to get a positive result in the tie's first leg. They will look to their other key players, such as Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, to step up in Mane's absence and lead the team to victory.

PSG defender Nordi Mukiele ruled out of Bayern Munich clash with a hamstring injury

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele has been ruled out of the upcoming match against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring injury.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Having injured his right hamstring, Nordi Mukiele should NOT be able to play against Bayern Munich. [@lequipe] Having injured his right hamstring, Nordi Mukiele should NOT be able to play against Bayern Munich. 🚨🚨Having injured his right hamstring, Nordi Mukiele should NOT be able to play against Bayern Munich. 🇫🇷❌ [@lequipe] https://t.co/zXYRiZl9aJ

The injury occurred during training, and it is uncertain how long Mukiele will be out for. This is a significant blow for PSG, as Mukiele has been a key player for the team this season. He has made 22 appearances across competitions and provided three assists.

The French side will now have to rely on other players to fill the void left by the defender in the upcoming match against the German giants.

