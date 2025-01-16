Bayern Munich director Max Eberl claims club are not interested in signing Chelsea superstar despite recent rumors

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has played down reports of the club's interest in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. Eberl claimed that they are happy with the squad at the moment while also playing down talks of an exit for young attacker Mathys Tel.

Eberl said (via @CFCPys on Twitter):

"We've got no interest in doing anything in January. Nkunku rumours? We are extremely happy with our squad."

"Tel? You can see he is not playing with freedom, it is up to us to give him time to find his freedom again, we have a squad equipped in terms of quality and quantity."

Nkunku has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the ongoing winter transfer window. The Frenchman has been firmly behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca, finding most of his playing time in cup games and the Conference League. He has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 28 games across all competitions.

The Telegraph claimed that Chelsea have placed a valuation of €70 million on Nkunku, a slight profit on the €62 million they paid for him a few seasons ago.

Nkunku would join a talented set of attackers if he moves to the Bavarian giants, who already boast the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise. As per reports, the Blues are also interested in signing 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel from Bayern.

Pundit suggests Chelsea need to make improvement at key position

Jackson has been the primary option to lead the line.

Pundit Craig Burley has claimed that Chelsea can't depend on Nicolas Jackson as their primary option if they wanted to compete for titles. Speaking on ESPN following the side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, he said (via Metro):

"There’s been more good than bad from Nicolas Jackson this season. Ultimately I think he’s a player, a bit like Kai Havertz at Arsenal, who would be good at coming off the bench or playing in cup games."

"But you need a top No. 9 and then you have him on the side. He’s having a decent season but I’m sure Enzo Maresca will need to address that position among others."

Jackson has had a decent campaign as Maresca's primary strike option. He has collected nine goals and four assists in 20 league appearances, but his form has dipped recently, scoring just once in his last seven league games.

With rumours of a departure for Christopher Nkunku swirling as well, Chelsea could enter the market for a forward soon. They were linked with Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Porto's Samu Omorodion in the summer.

